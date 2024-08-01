Highlights Manchester United have set their sights on reigniting discussions over a move for Manuel Ugarte after Joao Neves' switch to Paris Saint-Germain goes through.

The Red Devils are hopeful that the Uruguay international's price tag will drop thanks to the reigning Ligue 1 champions strengthening their midfield.

Scott McTominay could also be allowed to leave Old Trafford if a bid which meets Manchester United's demands is lodged.

Manchester United have been given renewed optimism in their attempts to sign Manuel Ugarte and will revisit negotiations imminently as they aim to tempt reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain into sanctioning the summer switch to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Leny Yoro became the Red Devils' most expensive acquisition of the transfer window as the central defender completed a move worth up to £58.9million from Lille last month, but boss Erik ten Hag has set his sights on raiding the French top flight once again ahead of the August 30 deadline.

The teenager's arrival came after Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee joined for £36.5million from Bologna, providing Rasmus Hojlund with fresh competition for a regular starting berth, and sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with leading the remainder of Manchester United's recruitment drive.

Man United Hopeful of Finding Ugarte Compromise

Ten Hag keen to pounce after Neves seals arrival at Parc des Princes

Manchester United have fresh intent to reach an agreement for the acquisition of Ugarte as ten Hag has remained determined to freshen up his squad, according to GMS sources, and there is an eagerness for some middle ground to be found with PSG when discussions over a deal are reignited in the coming days.

Although the defensive midfielder still has four years remaining on his Parc des Princes contract, which allows him to pocket close to £100,000-per-week, the Red Devils are confident that there is a window of opportunity to pounce after the Ligue 1 heavyweights have moved to within touching distance of landing Joao Neves from Benfica.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are hopeful that PSG strengthening their options in the middle of the park for less than Ugarte's £60million price tag will result in his current employers' demands decreasing in the coming days, while Scott McTominay's potential departure from Old Trafford would open the door for a new recruit.

Manuel Ugarte's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Scott McTominay Manuel Ugarte Scott McTominay Pass completion percentage 91.2 80.6 Tackles 4.56 2.32 Interceptions 1.86 0.66 Shot-creating actions 1.77 1.23 Key passes 0.65 0.52 Statistics correct as of 01/08/2024

The Red Devils are adamant that Neves' pending arrival in the French capital has given them scope to insist that the Uruguay international's valuation needs to drop, while they are also willing to green-light an initial loan deal as they aim to get the deal over the line before the new Premier League season gets underway.

Manchester United are heading into fresh negotiations with the knowledge that Ugarte wants to join ten Hag's charges, GMS sources have been told, but the overall package is proving to be a significant stumbling block despite PSG being open to allowing him to embark on a fresh challenge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte's pass completion rate did not drop below 84 per cent during the entire 2023/24 Ligue 1 campaign

McTominay Bids Entertained After Latest Fulham Proposal

Scotland international may be allowed to leave boyhood club

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United will entertain the possibility of cashing in on McTominay if a bid in the region of £30million is lodged after the Scotland international has become a priority target for domestic rivals Fulham, while ten Hag's midfield plans for the upcoming season will be altered if the academy graduate's exit is rubber-stamped.

The Cottagers have submitted a fresh proposal worth in excess of £20million, but the Red Devils are remaining firm despite being aware that there is a possibility of him walking away as a free agent at the end of the 2024/25 campaign due to entering the final stages of his contract.

Neves' soon-to-be-completed move to PSG for a smaller fee than expected and doubts over McTominay's long-term future have sparked new optimism over whether Manchester United will push for Ugarte's arrival, GMS sources understand, and the coming days could be crucial in their pursuit.

Fulham's latest offer for McTominay comes a month after GMS sources revealed that the west Londoners had started exploring the possibility of reaching an agreement for his services despite being warned that the Red Devils will not consider accepting a cut-price bid as the transfer deadline looms.

