Highlights Manchester United lead the race to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace this summer.

ESPN report that the Frenchman could cost somewhere between £50-60m.

Reports have suggested Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return to Palace in a potential deal for Olise.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Crystal Palace talent Michael Olise this summer, according to ESPN’s James Olley.

The Red Devils are planning a squad overhaul in the coming months as Erik ten Hag looks to rebuild his squad ahead of the start of next season.

Olise - who Clinton Morrison has called a "superstar" and said he's "way better than Antony" - has been one of Palace’s top performers since his move from Reading in 2021 and could make the next step in his career in the next transfer window.

Olise Could United Cost up to £60m

Palace aren’t willing to let him go cheap

It was previously thought that Palace would demand a fee of around £35m for the tricky winger’s services, but that figure is known to be significantly higher now, according to Olley.

The Eagles tied Olise down to a fresh four-year contract in August last year, which is reported to include a release clause of up to the £60m mark – which comes into effect at the end of the current season.

United were set to move for the 22-year-old in January, but held back plans and are now in pole position to complete the former Chelsea youth prospect’s services.

While Ten Hag’s side cannot offer Champions League football, they remain confident of bringing Olise to Old Trafford before the start of the new season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Could be Offered to Palace

The 26-year-old could return to his former club

The Red Devils are set for a busy transfer window, with reports suggesting the club are willing to sell the vast majority of their current squad.

Only three players look certain to be at Old Trafford next season; Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garncaho, as the club look to build a new team around their young talents.

One of the players who will be available is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be involved in a potential deal to bring Olise to United. Wan-Bissaka departed Palace for Manchester in 2019 for an initial fee of £45m, rising to £50m.

The 26-year-old has gone on to play 185 times for the Red Devils to date, with two goals and 13 assists to his name.

The defender could be open to a return to his former club, where he progressed through the youth system from the age of 11 until he left at 22.

United Face Stiff Competition For Olise’s Signature

Several Premier League rivals are also in the race

While United may be leading the race at the moment, they will likely face heavy competition from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Olise represented both Chelsea and the Gunners in his youth days, so he could be drawn back to either of his former clubs.

The winger came close to joining the Blues before the start of the season, when Chelsea believed they’d triggered Olise’s £35m release clause, however, the deal fell through.

Meanwhile, the Reds may also be in search of a right-sided attacker this summer, with Mohamed Salah’s future still yet to be decided amid several changes on Merseyside.

Olise could serve as the perfect long-term replacement for the Egyptian, with his direct dribbling and accurate left-foot. Manchester City have also been strongly linked with Olise in the past and are another rival United may have to fight off.