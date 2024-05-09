Highlights Manchester United are looking to sign Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer this summer.

The Fulham defender's contract at Craven Cottage is set to expire next month and United want defensive reinforcements.

Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham are other Premier League clubs also keen on the 26-year-old.

Manchester United have joined the race for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo. ESPN reports that the Englishman could move to Old Trafford for free in what would be an unexpected first Sir Jim Ratcliffe signing following his big-money takeover this season.

The former Manchester City player is on the wish list of several clubs in England, with the likes of Newcastle, Chelsea, and Tottenham expressing interest in the giant 6 ft 5 central defender.

Adarabioyo has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season and scored two goals. The Englishman refused a contract extension with Fulham earlier this year and was recently dropped by manager Marco Silva, with the Cottagers preparing for the future without the 26-year-old.

Man United Eyeing Bargain Adarabioyo Deal

According to ESPN sources, Man United are looking to sign a centre-back this summer and Adarabioyo is one of the possible options. New owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly plans a squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window, with four centre-backs’ futures in doubt, as Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans could all leave in the next few months.

While Varane and Evans are on expiring deals, Man United are also open to listening to offers for Maguire and Lindelof. Both players were involved in transfer talks last summer as Maguire was close to joining West Ham after being stripped of the Man United captaincy before the season.

As the club looks to raise money for new summer signings, Adarabioyo’s addition would make perfect sense for United. The new club’s technical director, Jason Wilcox, knows the Fulham defender from their time together at Man City and could help influence the centre-back’s transfer decision in the upcoming summer.

Newcastle Also in the Race for Adarabioyo

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano revealed in his Daily Briefing that Newcastle are also in talks with Adarabioyo:

"Talks are taking place; he’s one of the names on their list for sure, though nothing is done or agreed yet."

The Magpies are looking for reinforcements in defence after a series of injury setbacks recently. Newcastle's star signing, Sven Botman, suffered an ACL injury in March, ruling him out for the next six to nine months. The Dutch defender will miss the upcoming European Championships and is set for a return later this year.

Romano suggests that Adarabioyo's talks with neither club have advanced so far, with Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham also monitoring his contract situation. Liverpool, who are looking to replace the departing Joel Matip, have also been previously linked with the Englishman.

Adarabioyo has been playing at Craven Cottage for the last four seasons after joining in 2020 from Manchester City for a fee of around £2million. One of Fulham’s most consistent players this season, Adarabioyo helped the London side achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2022 and was picked in the 2021/22 EFL Championship Team of the Season.

