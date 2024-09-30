Gareth Southgate has refused to put his name into the ring for the potentially vacant Everton job, according to GIVEMESPORT sources - as the former England boss is hanging his hat on potentially securing the Manchester United managerial role should Erik ten Hag be ousted from the hot seat at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has yet to resolve United's woes with just two Premier League wins all season, and the Red Devils are continuing to suffer a similar fate that they have done for years. United have some top talents across certain parts of their squad, but the players are disjointed across the board at Old Trafford and that has seen United struggle for results - which could lead Southgate into the dugout should INEOS plunge to make a move for his services.

Sources: Southgate Waiting On United Job

The former England boss has his eyes on taking over Ten Hag

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that managers are already being linked with the job at Old Trafford, with former Juventus gaffer Max Allegri being named as a frontrunner alongside Brentford coach Thomas Frank with the Bees having had a decent start to life in the Premier League once again. However, Southgate remains on their radar following his exit from the England job in the summer and that remains a possibility.

Sources revealed last week that Southgate 54, would not commit himself to the potential opening of the Everton job if Sean Dyche was to be sacked by the Toffees after a poor start to the campaign, and that is because he remains 'intrigued' by the potential of taking over at United if Ten Hag was to be relieved of his duties at the Theatre of Dreams.

Southgate has not had a job in club football for almost 15 years, and so a return to that side of the game in charge of United would be a huge statement from the Red Devils - but with reports earlier in the summer suggesting that he was a genuine target for INEOS, it's a move that can't entirely be ruled out if Ten Hag is given his marching orders.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate won 61 of his 102 games in charge of England

Just three wins from their opening eight games in all competitions means that United are struggling under the Dutchman and with two tough games to come before the international break away to Porto and Aston Villa, back-to-back losses in those clashes could see Ten Hag given the boot at Old Trafford.

Southgate Boasts Unity As One Of His Key Strengths

The ex-England gaffer has superb man management

Southgate was not exactly the most tactically gifted manager whilst in charge of England, and United should be wary that there are better coaches in the Premier League when it comes to making changes in games to secure a win.

But one key aspect that the former Middlesbrough boss does boast is his ability to unify a squad; Jude Bellingham praised his man-management by calling him 'unbelievable' - and that unity has been a fundamental issue for United over the past decade.

There hasn't been a complete togetherness since Sir Alex Ferguson, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being the closest manager to reinstating that - and with Southgate having come into the England job at a difficult time when the national team had not long been knocked out of EURO 2016 by Iceland, his record of a semi-final exit in the World Cup followed by two consecutive European Championship finals is something to be marvelled at from a United point of view.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-09-24.