Manchester United's search for a new manager could continue to burn on into the summer months, with reports suggesting that Gareth Southgate won't be entertaining any move for the time being - at least until he completes his run with England at Euro 2024.

Southgate has been England boss for three tournaments now, recording a semi-final finish at the 2018 World Cup, claiming a place in the Euro 2020 final and suffering a quarter-final loss to France in Qatar in 2022. He's brought the nation so close to long-awaited success, and whilst that has evaded him so far there is a general feeling that England are one of the favourites to finally lift a trophy in Germany this summer.

Southgate doesn't entirely stand out for his tactical approach, rather for the togetherness that he has brought to the England camp with a team that appears to get on incredibly well, as opposed to Three Lions squads that haven't in the past - and United reportedly see that as a key reason for shortlisting him to become their boss. But whilst they harbour hopes of appointing him to the hotseat, Fabrizio Romano claims that Southgate won't entertain any bids until this summer's major tournament has run its course.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of new managers

Speaking in his Daily Briefing via Caught Offside, Romano stated that Southgate would refuse to talk to any club until his Euro 2024 campaign is over.

He said: "Gareth Southgate continues to be linked strongly with the Manchester United job, with some fans asking me about reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have already identified him as a leading candidate to replace Erik ten Hag, and that they also plan to bring in his entire coaching staff from the England national team.

"However, it’s important to say that my information is that Southgate won’t speak to any club before the Euros, this is very clear.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate oversaw England's first semi-final since 1996 - a game he played in - as manager at the 2018 World Cup

"Also, Man United haven’t opened talks with Southgate as of now. I’m still told that Ten Hag’s final two months will be important to understand his future but initial talks with INEOS were positive; so it’s time to be patient and see what happens."

Gareth Southgate's Record as England Manager

England have come close to success under Gareth Southgate but await major trophy

Coming into the England setup after Sam Allardyce was relieved of his duties, many didn't think that Southgate would last the amount of time he has done in the Three Lions dugout. 93 games have fallen under his supervision, with 57 of those being wins, 21 being draws and 15 being losses, which is a decent record considering how far England have gone in major tournaments.

Southgate is expected to go all the way at Euro 2024 considering he has a squad laden with talent, and having reached a final before, the players he has at his disposal know what is required to get the job done in the summer.

Thomas Frank is Latest Manager Linked With Manchester United

United chiefs won't just be looking at Southgate in their bid to revitalise the club

Whilst Southgate is reportedly a major target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, there are other managers that the Red Devils have been touted with.

As per FootballTransfers, Brentford's Thomas Frank has been linked with a move to Old Trafford after an exceptional few seasons in west London, after taking the Bees from Championship mediocrity to becoming an established Premier League outfit - and whilst they have looked at legendary boss Carlo Ancelotti, he appears to be out of reach.

