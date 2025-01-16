Manchester United duo Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho have been linked with a departure from Old Trafford in the January transfer window, and journalist Mike Keegan has provided an update on their futures, speaking on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast.

The Red Devils are currently going through a transitional period with Ruben Amorim arriving at the club last year. The Portuguese manager has quickly stamped his authority, and there's only a small list of players who appear to be safe and untouchable throughout the squad.

A host of United's players have been linked with a departure for the January transfer window as the Red Devils look to slash the wage bill and generate funds for new additions. Casemiro and Garnacho haven't been regulars since Amorim arrived through the door, and they could be sold if the right offer is presented on the table.

Man Utd could sell for the right price

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast, journalist Keegan has suggested that Saudi Arabia appears to be the only viable destination. He also confirms that although United don't want to actively sell Garnacho, if a certain offer arrives at the table, he could be sold...

"Casemiro, Saudi Arabia seems to be the only direction that one's going. My information from Saudi Arabia is that this isn't going to be a massive window over there, with regards to the investment. Expect to see a lot more trade done in the summer than in this transfer window. So that may impact on Casemiro. With regards to the others, Garnacho, I don't think there's a massive desire to sell him, but as you know, if a bid comes in at a certain level, every player has got his price."

Casemiro is reportedly earning around £350k-a-week at Old Trafford, and considering his lack of game time under Amorim, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Red Devils actively looked to offload him this window. The Brazilian midfielder, described as 'world-class', has played just 91 minutes over the last seven games.

Casemiro and Garnacho aren't the only players who could head through the exit door this month, with Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano confirming on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast that Marcus Rashford has been offered to Barcelona and he could also leave before the deadline.

Garnacho is more of an important member of Amorim's side, but due to him arriving for a minimal fee from Atletico Madrid as a 16-year-old, United could make a hefty profit if they were to sell him this month. Due to possible financial constraints, United may need to bring in some transfer funds for their PSR calculations, and if a huge offer arrives at the table for Garnacho, we could see him head through the exit door.

