Manchester United are unlikely to convince Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil to leave his current post and take up a coaching role at Old Trafford, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has recently acquired a minority stake in the Red Devils, is considering both on and off-the-pitch changes at the club, and will have the final say on football decisions.

Current head coach Erik ten Hag, in the midst of a challenging season in the Premier League, is under pressure to impress in the final months of the 2023/24 campaign, having already been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Man Utd have 'recognised' O'Neil's achievements

The Wolves manager could be in demand this summer

According to a report from ESPN's Mark Ogden, Manchester United want to speak to Wolves boss Gary O'Neil about a potential coaching role in a new setup at Old Trafford. The 40-year-old has impressed in his role at Molineux, with the Black Country outfit in genuine contention to secure European football next term.

GMS sources understand that O'Neil, lauded as "phenomenal", isn't seen as somebody who could be a replacement for Erik ten Hag, but the way he has adapted to life as a Premier League manager has been recognised. The young English coach was handed his first job in senior management when offered the AFC Bournemouth job last term, keeping the Cherries in the top-flight after replacing Scott Parker at the Vitality Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: O'Neil has managed just 72 games throughout his career as a head coach.

United are thought to be interested in 'finding out more' about his 'philosophy, style, and beliefs' as they look to leave no stone unturned in their rebuild of the club both on and off the pitch at Old Trafford. O'Neil's personality and traits match those of Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate, who have both been linked with the managerial vacancy with the 20-time English champions.

Gary O'Neil - Premier League managerial record Matches 62 Wins 22 Draws 11 Losses 29 Goals For 77 Goals Against 99

O'Neil head coach appointment considered a 'stretch'

The Englishman is unlikely to be interested in a coaching role at Man Utd

GMS sources report that it would be a 'stretch' to consider O'Neil as a potential head coach at Manchester United yet, given his limited experience in management. The 2023/24 campaign represents the former pro's second season in the dugout, albeit having impressed in difficult circumstances on both occasions.

Our sources also understand that O'Neil is unlikely to be interested in a coaching role at Old Trafford, given he is 'enjoying testing himself' as a boss at Molineux. Wolves sporting director, Matt Hobbs, has recently said that discussions will take place with their current head coach over a new contract this summer. O'Neil still has two years remaining on his deal at Molineux, but could see that extended following an excellent first season in charge.

Wolves are unlikely to consider an O'Neil departure heading into the new season and are already getting 'fed up' with the persistent rumours ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, with Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes both being linked with moves away from Molineux. Man Utd are one of the sides credited with an interest in Gomes, who earned his first caps for Brazil during the international break.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League's official website and Transfermarkt, correct as of 27-03-24.