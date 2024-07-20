Highlights Manchester United are close to signing Adrien Rabiot, who favours a move to Old Trafford over Liverpool.

Rabiot is available for free, and would add midfield depth to United's squad as he potentially becomes INEOS' third signing.

United may also pursue Manuel Ugarte as another midfield signing, despite the interest in Rabiot.

Manchester United are 'getting closer' to agreeing a deal with Adrien Rabiot and his representatives, with the player favouring a move to Old Trafford over Liverpool, according to French journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin.

Rabiot is available on a free transfer after rejecting a new contract offer from Juventus, where he made over 200 appearances across five years at the club. The France international has attracted interest from a number of clubs, but is said to be 'dreaming' of joining United.

Liverpool were previously understood to be leading the race to sign the midfielder, and the Merseyside outfit have held talks with the player's entourage. However, United are now understood to be front-runners, with Collet-Gaudin revealing that the Manchester club's talks have progressed more positively than Arne Slot's side's conversations with the 29-year-old.

United Close to Rabiot Signing

The midfielder could become INEOS' third signing

Developing through Paris Saint-Germain's academy, Rabiot spent seven years in the French giants' first team, managing 227 appearances for Les Parisiens. In 2019, the mercurial character left the Parc des Princes for northern Italy, joining Juventus for nothing.

Five years later, the box-to-box midfielder has once again allowed his contract to run down, and is thus set to complete another free transfer. Rabiot - described as "extraordinary" by David Trezeguet - leaves the Old Lady as he enters the latter stages of his career, and will likely demand significant wages due to the lack of a fee his suitors will have to pay and due to this likely being the last major contract of his career.

Liverpool were supposedly interested in snapping up the France international, but United now appear to be closing in on the deal. Writing on X, Sky Sports journalist Collet-Gaudin broke the news that a move to Manchester is indeed imminent:

If the move does materialse, Rabiot will add depth to United's midfield cohort, joining the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen as options for Erik ten Hag to choose from. He'll also become INEOS' third signing, having already acquired Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro for £36.5 million and £52 million respectively.

As for Liverpool, Slot's search for a midfielder goes on, as the club look bolster a middle of the park that looked vulnerable at times last season.

Rabiot's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 82.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.07 Passes into Final Third Per 90 3.49 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.44 Tackles Per 90 1.97 Interceptions Per 90 0.85

United Still Looking to Sign Ugarte

The PSG midfielder is in advanced talks

Rabiot's potential arrival may not rule out a move for another midfielder this summer. United are keen to significantly bolster this area of the pitch, and with Scott McTominay attracting interest from Southampton and Newcastle, they may need further reinforcements after the Frenchman.

Manuel Ugarte has emerged as the north-west club's primary target, with the Uruguay international reportedly 'saying yes' to a move to the FA Cup Winners. The PSG midfielder fell out favour in Paris last season, with manager Luis Enrique preferring the likes of Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Fabian Ruiz. With the Ligue 1 champions advancing in talks to sign Joao Neves, this could open the opportunity for United to complete a deal for Ugarte.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 20/07/2024