Highlights Onana has struggled since joining Manchester United, particularly in the Champions League, where his performances have been described as "terrible".

Former United defender Gary Neville has expressed concern over the goalkeeper's settling-in period and his impact on the team's stability.

Despite Onana's inconsistent form, manager Erik ten Hag is expected to stick by him, but the club is reportedly considering signing a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window with Onana heading to AFCON.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has come under a lot of scrutiny for his performances in the Champions League this season, and The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has given her verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the player.

Onana signed for United for a fee of around £47m from Serie A side Inter Milan during the summer transfer window, with Erik ten Hag wanting to bring in a new number one to replace David De Gea, who departed at the end of his contract. It's been far from a perfect start to life at Old Trafford for the Cameroon international who has made a host of errors, especially in Europe.

United are now on the verge of being eliminated from the Champions League and must beat Bayern Munich to stand a chance, with the other fixture in the group having to go in their favour.

Andre Onana has struggled for United so far

It was bound to take some time for Onana to settle in at Old Trafford due to having to adapt to a new league, style of play, and country. We've seen a slight improvement from the former Ajax man over the last few weeks, but Onana has come under heavy criticism since his arrival. Former United defender Gary Neville spoke publicly about the number one at the club, suggesting that he's becoming a bit of a problem for ten Hag...

“At the moment, I don’t think the goalkeeper has settled in quickly enough. He should have saved the one yesterday [against Brentford] and that is a problem. If your goalkeeper is not settled in and there is a bit of instability around that, it does create a big problem for me."

Champions League Group A (As it stands - 01/12/2023) Pos. Club Pld GD Pts 1. Bayern Munich (Q) 5 +5 10 2. Copenhagen 5 -1 5 3. Galatasaray 5 -2 5 4. Manchester United 5 -2 4

Journalist Dean Jones also told GIVEMESPORT in October that Onana's form is a bit of a worry, but that ten Hag must stick by him. The Dutch tactician has done so, but his recent performance against Galatasaray has raised question marks once again. After the game, BBC writer Phil McNulty penned a piece which included the title 'Andre Onana costs side dearly', which just about sums up his display in Europe.

The Red Devils could drop out of the Champions League and there will certainly be supporters pointing the finger at their goalkeeper. Paul Scholes even claimed that Onana was at fault for all three goals in their latest fixture and has suggested that he makes the defence and the rest of the term nervous.

Beth Tucker verdict

Tucker didn't hold back when discussing the Cameroonian goalkeeper. The Uniter Stand presenter suggested that it was a shocking performance from Onana against Galatasaray, before adding that his performances on the whole in the Champions League have been 'terrible'. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Tucker said...

"Yeah, it was a shocking performance, I'm going to be honest. I was an advocate of bringing Andre Onana into Manchester United. And to be fair to him in the Premier League he seems to have built up some form. We've not conceded any goals in the last three games and he's got the joint-most clean sheets in the league. Obviously he started off shaky, but he's built his Premier League form up. In the Champions League he has been terrible."

Erik ten Hag already wants another goalkeeper

Despite the inconsistency of Onana's form since his arrival at Old Trafford, it's hard to believe that United will be willing to give up on him already and ten Hag is likely to stick by him for the foreseeable future. However, reports have suggested that the Manchester club are considering signing a new shot-stopper when the January transfer window opens for business.

It's understood that United are tracking Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel amid ongoing concerns regarding the form of Onana. The Italian side reportedly want around £30m to allow the 29-year-old to depart, and United could be looking to bring him in with Onana potentially heading to the African Cup of Nations in January. The ideal solution would be for Onana to start producing consistently every single week for the Red Devils, rather than forking out for a new goalkeeper once again.