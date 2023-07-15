Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may have to wait to be given the green light to secure one signing in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have secured the signature of former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, but ten Hag will be wanting further reinforcements.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

With David De Gea leaving the club following the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford, a new goalkeeper would have been a priority for ten Hag and his recruitment team.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that United are in the final stages of securing the signing of Inter Milan number one Andre Onana, finalising their replacement for De Gea.

With Nottingham Forest looking to sign Dean Henderson on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell, United could need to bring in an additional goalkeeper to play second fiddle to Onana.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are looking at Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, a 20-year-old Japanese international.

Manchester United recently announced their pre-season squad who have travelled to Norway this week, with three goalkeepers listed - Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, and Matej Kovar.

With all due respect, United won't want to be going into the new season with these options between the sticks.

What has Jones said about Manchester United's goalkeeper situation?

Jones has suggested that ten Hag may have to wait for the green light to sign a second goalkeeper after Onana.

The journalist has claimed that this could be something explored a little further close to the end of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously, they have been linked with Zion Suzuki, so clearly signing another goalkeeper is something that they are considering and they will look into that on top of Andre Onana.

"But, ten Hag might have to wait for the green light on that one I'm told. So, perhaps it's something that could happen closer to the end of the window."

Who else are Man Utd targeting this summer?

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ramus Hojlund is an option for Manchester United in the striker department.

Jones has previously confirmed to GMS that the Danish striker wants to make the move to Old Trafford, so this is certainly a transfer that we could see occur over the next few months.

Elsewhere, CaughtOffside have claimed that United have failed with a bid to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, with the Manchester club offering Alex Telles as part of the deal.

What's next for Man Utd?

With Champions League football returning to Old Trafford, ten Hag will be desperate for reinforcements.

The Red Devils achieved a respectable finish last term, securing a place in the top four of the Premier League.

However, a club the size of United will want to be competing for titles, and improvements throughout the squad will be necessary to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal next season.