Manchester United fan and United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge says England manager Gareth Southgate would be a depressing appointment at Old Trafford.

Southgate is among the potential suitors to take over from Erik ten Hag as United manager should the Dutchman leave his role at Old Trafford this summer. Ten Hag's future looks less and less secure by the week as United trudge towards the end of a campaign which could see them finish outside the European spots.

Since the club's heroic victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup in March on their way to reaching successive finals, United have won just once in eight games, settling for five draws and two defeats.

Gareth Southgate Latest

Man Utd have reportedly opened talks with the Three Lions boss

Rumours of Southgate's possible move to United are accelerating and reports suggest that the wheels are already in motion. The Red Devils have made Southgate their top choice to replace Ten Hag, according to FootMercato, and are likely to make an official approach following the 2024 European Championships.

As the end of Ten Hag's second season at Old Trafford comes to a close - which will conclude following the FA Cup final against Manchester City - fresh candidates for his job have begun to circulate as minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks keen to make a change. After a largely positive spell as England manager, Southgate is the emerging contender in a potential managerial switch which has not gone down well with some fans.

Gareth Southgate Appointment Labelled 'Depressing'

Mark Goldbridge has been against the club making a move for Southgate

Following the news that Southgate could be the next in line for the Man Utd job, the United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge wrote on social media:

"Cannot express how depressed this would make me feel."

Following his promotion to the England senior team after climbing through the ranks with the Young Lions, Southgate has led the country to three major tournaments. Although England have not quite managed to get over the line in either of them, Southgate has taken the team further than they had done for years. He led Harry Kane and co. to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 for the first time since Italia '90 and even helped to end England's horrible penalty history.

Three years later, in 2021, Southgate overcame the 1996 adversity of his missed penalty kick against Germany to deliver England's first European final appearance at Wembley Stadium. However, England lost to Italy after taking the early lead which led to widespread discussion around the manager's ability to take charge of the national side. Common criticisms of Southgate surround his style of play, his team selections and his failure to get results against the big nations in the big moments in tournaments.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate has a 60% win percentage as England manager in 93 matches but only 25.4% as a Premier League manager, worse than Roy Keane, Bryan Robson and Patrick Vieira.

Man United Face Tough end to the Season

They have slipped to eighth position in the Premier League and face league leaders Arsenal next before hosting European-chasing Newcastle United at Old Trafford. They travel to Brighton on the final day of the season and with West Ham breathing down their necks, the right results could see United finish in an astonishing ninth place, a far cry from their glory days under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

