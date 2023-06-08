Manchester United should tread carefully before signing Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old forward is one of the hottest properties in world football right now, and ESPN have reported that the Portuguese international could cost the Red Devils upwards of €100 million (£86 million).

Manchester United news - Goncalo Ramos

Ramos has enjoyed a terrific season, scoring 27 goals in 47 appearances for Benfica, as per Transfermarkt - a terrific return for such a young player.

The forward also impressed at the FIFA Qatar World Cup, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland after replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, ensuring his side advanced to the next stage of the competition in the process.

That performance, in part, led to his Portugal teammate and Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, giving the striker incredible praise. The 28-year-old said: "The best always come in handy, be it Goncalo or another player.

"I think he has all the qualities to play in the Premier League, and when I say Premier League I also mean Manchester United."

What did Dean Jones say about Ramos?

While Ramos certainly appears to be a potential future star of European football, Jones has urged Manchester United to advance with caution regarding any deal for the 21-year-old.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones explained: "I was told there has been a bit of a split over Ramos being the man ready to lead the attack. No doubt he is liked but is he a reliable enough goal source? His numbers from last season were pretty good, especially for a 21-year-old, and that’s what they have to make a decision on how does he fit straight away at Old Trafford?

"They have to assess the risk that comes with a signing like this as we’re looking at a massive release clause - he’s right at the top end of the market but without the pedigree they would get in someone like Harry Kane."

What would Ramos Bring to Old Trafford?

First and foremost, the forward brings with him heaps of potential. At just 21 years of age, Ramos has shown maturity in front of goal that is far beyond his years.

However, more than just scoring goals, Ramos would also excel in bringing his teammates into play and registering assists. The striker has recorded a total of 12 assists this campaign with Benfica, as per Transfermarkt, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright has previously said that he holds the ball up "brilliantly".

But, as we have seen with the likes of Darwin Nunez, it is not easy to thrive in the Premier League, particularly in the first season, and therefore, it may be wise for Manchester United to take Jones' advice and look at more established strikers, such as that of Kane.