Highlights Manchester United's current head coach, Erik ten Hag, is facing increasing pressure after a disappointing start to the Premier League and Champions League campaigns at Old Trafford.

Rumors about ten Hag's future at the club are emerging, with contradicting reports coming out about the Red Devils boss.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe and assistant Sir Dave Brailsford are fans of ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

Manchester United’s prospective minority investors INEOS highly rate ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the head coach situation at Old Trafford.

Current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has put himself under pressure after enduring a disappointing start to the campaign in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Man Utd were also dumped out of the Carabao Cup following a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United this week, meaning they can no longer retain their only trophy success from last term. Several rumours about ten Hag’s future have emerged recently, though no decision is expected to be made imminently.

Ten Hag rumours are beginning to emerge

It’s been a disappointing few days for ten Hag, having seen his side succumb to consecutive 3-0 defeats at home to Manchester City and Newcastle. A poor start in the Premier League means the Red Devils must turn their form around sooner rather than later if they are to have any chance of securing their place in next season’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, off-the-pitch, Man Utd are expected to confirm the minority investment of INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will hold a 25% share in the club. The Englishman will take care of football operations, hinting that changes could be afoot at Old Trafford.

On Thursday evening, The Times reported that ten Hag was on “thin ice” at Manchester United, with his side struggling in all competitions they have participated in this term. The same report also claimed that Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim was the club’s ideal choice to take the hot seat should the Dutchman be relieved of his duties. Meanwhile, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Man Utd have denied that there has been any idea or contact to replace ten Hag and have branded recent claims as “categorically false”.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are planning to continue with the 53-year-old as their manager for now. But there is no doubt that pressure continues to build on ten Hag, who must find a way of getting positive results sooner rather than later.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 48 Wins 28 Draws 6 Losses 14 Goals For 69 Goals Against 59 Manager of the Month awards 2 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Jacobs claims that Potter is ”highly rated” by INEOS but doesn’t think he’d be the right choice for Manchester United after struggling to man-manage the Chelsea dressing room during his unsuccessful stint at Stamford Bridge. The journalist says the Red Devils need someone who is “strong-minded” and can get the best out of young players and stars. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“A name like Potter is highly rated by INEOS, but because of how he handled the Chelsea dressing room, I don't think that that would be right for Manchester United because they need somebody that’s strong-minded and has a high value and success rate on man management and is used to ultimately getting the best out of both young players and stars and fusing those two in a way that creates chemistry. There are not many managers who fit that bill and would be willing to join mid-season. So, it's not going to be easy for Manchester United. Ten Hag has put himself personally under pressure by having back-to-back 3-0 losses, one of them in a Manchester derby, in the space of just four days.”

Potter’s name confirmed on Man Utd’s shortlist

Last month, The Sun claimed that Potter is keeping an ear out for Manchester United, having been listed as a potential replacement for ten Hag. Sir Dave Brailsford, who will assist Ratcliffe upon his arrival at Old Trafford, is a Potter fan and wanted him as head coach of Nice, who INEOS also have a stake in.

Ratcliffe hopes to arrive at the club before the winter transfer window, intending to help any prospective manager navigate January as they look to salvage what has been a disappointing season for the Premier League giants.

Further potential ten Hag alternatives

In several quarters, Zinedine Zidane is often quoted as a name Manchester United should consider for the managerial hot seat if ten Hag is sacked. However, journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the France and Real Madrid legend isn’t necessarily desperate to manage in the Premier League.

He also stated that he couldn’t foresee the Man Utd job appealing to Zidane due to the club being in crisis both on and off the pitch. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery could fancy his chances of success if offered the role in the Old Trafford dugout, whilst Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester giants admire former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui.

Read More: Five Marcus Rashford upgrades that Man Utd can sign