Current manager Erik ten Hag's job is not immediately at risk, but the club needs to plan for the future in case things go wrong.

Potter is appreciated by the INEOS group and has been linked as a potential replacement for ten Hag, although some believe he may struggle to handle the dressing room at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are making some major changes behind the scenes at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it could lead to Graham Potter being appointed as manager in the near future.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group have now officially agreed a deal to acquire a 25% stake in the Manchester club subject to approval from the relevant authorities. The wealthy businessman is expected to make some major changes behind the scenes, and we've already seen alterations implemented. Erik ten Hag's job doesn't appear to be in immediate danger, but the Red Devils will have to plan for the future in case things turn sour.

Former Chelsea boss Potter is someone who has been linked with taking over from ten Hag in the near future, and he's a manager who is clearly appreciated by the INEOS group. It didn't work out for the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager at Stamford Bridge, but it was always going to be a difficult task.

Potter appreciated by INEOS

Earlier in the campaign, The Times claimed that ten Hag was on thin ice after a string of poor results in Europe and domestically. The Manchester outfit opted to stick with the Dutch tactician, but there's no doubt that plenty of pressure remains on his shoulders, which is natural when managing a club the size of United.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 58 Wins 33 Draws 7 Losses 18 Goals For 80 Goals Against 70 Manager of the Month awards 3 Stats according to the Premier League's official website - as of 10/01/2024

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Potter is someone who is appreciated and highly rated by the INEOS group, but he believes he would struggle to handle the dressing room at Old Trafford. Reports have suggested that Ratcliffe has already met with Potter and he favours him as ten Hag's replacement if United decide to sack the former Ajax boss.

Back in December, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT that as it stands, Ratcliffe and United aren't looking to make a change in terms of the manager. The Red Devils have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the Champions League while also facing an uphill task to finish in the top four in the Premier League, so a string of poor results could change the situation at Old Trafford.

Dean Jones - Potter spoken about positively

Jones has suggested that he can see Potter as a potential new manager at Old Trafford if United pull the trigger on ten Hag in the near future. The journalist adds that he doesn't believe it would be a good idea, but it could be possible, with Potter spoken about positively among those who could take up a behind-the-scenes role at the club, including Dan Ashworth. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I do think Graham Potter could be a potential manager. Do I think it's a great idea? Probably not. Do I think it's possible? I do, yeah. I think that part of the reason for that is you kind of have to track these things across how the future might pan out, and if you look at INEOS right now and who they're talking to in terms of taking over and helping them with a sporting picture, the people who they are talking to highly regard Graham Potter. Say it was Dan Ashworth, for example, if you're going to start speaking to Dan Ashworth about potential managers to bring into the club or people that he thinks could be a good fit across any Premier League club, if you're just even having a vague conversation, Potter's name would come up in that conversation. And he would be spoken about positively."

