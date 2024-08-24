Key Takeaways Manchester United have enjoyed some famous dribblers down the years.

Cristiano Ronaldo and George Best rank highly for stunning Man Utd spells.

Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford also feature.

Manchester United are a club rich with footballing history. With 13 league titles to their name, United are the most successful side of the Premier League era, and have boasted some of the sport's best ever players. Fans at Old Trafford love to watch exciting wingers who create chances and take on their men, and get them on the edge of their seats.

Dribbling in football is an art form, as a player looks to go past their opponent to help their team progress up the pitch. Some players are born with a gift, and are able to make it look incredibly easy, and Man United are a club who have been blessed with many fantastic dribblers over the years. From Cristiano Ronaldo to George Best, here we will be ranking the best ever dribblers to step out at the Theatre of Dreams.

11 Angel Di Maria

Manchester United career span: 2014-2015

Despite only playing one season for the Red Devils and struggling to contribute a lot in the way of goals, Angel Di Maria showed flashes of brilliance as he has throughout his stellar career.

Always willing to take on his man and create space for his wand of a left foot, the Argentine was sublime when in full flow, and gave many a full-back some serious issues. It is just a shame he was never able to settle in Manchester, or else he may have been a lot higher on this list.

Angel Di Maria's Man United Statistics Appearances 32 Goals 4 Assists 11

10 Andrei Kanchelskis

Manchester United career span: 1991-1995

Although Andrei Kanchelsksis might be less of a household name when compared with some of the other names on this list, his dribbling ability was exceptional. Ryan Giggs described the Russian international as the fastest player he ever played with, and the winger often utilised this attribute, beating defenders with pace alone.

Kanchelskis is a player that United fans will never forget, thanks to the remarkable hat-trick he scored against fierce rivals Manchester City in 1994, and due to his electric pace, he was regarded as one of the most exciting players around during his four-year spell at Man United.

Andrei Kanchelskis' Man United Statistics Appearances 152 Goals 34 Assists 15

9 Anthony Martial

Manchester United career span: 2015-2024

When Anthony Martial joined Man United from Monaco in 2015, there was a lot of hype, signified by the club putting a Ballon d'Or clause in the contract. This hype was heightened on the Frenchman's debut, where he dribbled past two Liverpool players before firing home to announce himself to the Old Trafford faithful. Unfortunately, his career didn't exactly continue on that trajectory, but there were always regular flashes of brilliance.

Electric pace, quick feet and plenty of skills, Martial may not have had the career he once promised, but his dribbling often wreaked havoc among opposition defences.

Anthony Martial's Man United Statistics Appearances 317 Goals 90 Assists 47

8 Eric Cantona

Manchester United career span: 1992-1997

Eric Cantona was never blessed with pace, but he more than made up for it in technique and skill. Body feints, step-overs and more, the Frenchman knew every trick in the book to puzzle defenders and create extra space for himself.

The former Leeds man was not from the same mould as Kanchelskis, where he could use pace to get past a man, he had to be more creative, and this is arguably more impressive. Cantona, who won four Premier League titles, is one of United's greats, and it is no surprise why the Old Trafford faithful call him 'The King'.

Eric Cantona's Man United Statistics Appearances 184 Goals 81 Assists 62

7 Bobby Charlton

Manchester United career span: 1956-1973

The word legend is often thrown about too easily in football, but there are not many better deserving of that tag than the late, great Sir Bobby Charlton. A powerful attacking midfielder, Charlton was incredible at gliding past opponents in the centre of the park, and bursting towards the goal. Although he had many incredible attributes, the Englishman's dribbling was remarkable, and when he was at full flow, he was almost impossible to stop.

Charlton had the ability to go both left and right, making him a nightmare to defend against, and there is no doubting why he was so loved by everyone associated with Man United. His trophy cabint contained three league titles, an FA Cup and a famous European Cup to boot.

Bobby Charlton's Man United Statistics Appearances 606 Goals 198 Assists 11

6 Nani

Manchester United career span: 2007-2015

Nani was an entertainer. Encapsulated by his kick-ups up and down his own half during a 4-0 FA Cup victory against Arsenal in 2008, the Portuguese was incredibly skillful, and he knew it. Playing as part of one of the greatest ever Premier League sides, Nani received a lot of the ball, and was always looking to beat his man and create a chance for a teammate.

Although his goalscoring exploits were inconsistent at times, he always had moments of brilliance up his sleeve, and was never afraid to show them off.

Nani's Man United Statistics Appearances 230 Goals 41 Assists 70

5 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United career span: 2016-Present

Marcus Rashford burst onto the scene in 2016, scoring twice on his Premier League debut against Arsenal, and since then, hasn't left the Man United first team. On his day, one of the most devastating players in the league, the English attacker has incredible pace, and a plethora of skills at his disposal to turn a defender inside out.

Operating anywhere across the front line, Rashford is always looking to create half a yard of space to use his incredible ball striking to find the back of the net. Rashford is a fantastic player, who can do it all, and when he is in full flight, nobody can stop him.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Statistics Appearances 404 Goals 131 Assists 67

4 Wayne Rooney

Manchester United career span: 2004-2017

Few players had as many strings to their bow as Wayne Rooney. He had electric pace, incredible skill, could finish, had a great eye for a pass, and was even willing to defend.

Particularly in his younger days, as a fearless teenager, Rooney was willing to take on any player, using his aggression, pace and skill to fashion chances for himself. He was almost unstoppable at the peak of his powers, and was a pivotal part of all of Man United's success during his time there.

As he got older and lost his pace, dribbling became much less of a part of his game, but at his best, he was a match for any defender. By the time he left Old Trafford as United's greatest ever goalscorer, he had won himself five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

Wayne Rooney's Man United Statistics Appearances 559 Goals 253 Assists 139

3 Ryan Giggs

Manchester United career span: 1990-2014

Ryan Giggs' longevity is often spoken about first when discussing him as a player, but his electric pace and dribbling ability is not far behind.

The Welshman was incredibly talented, and would weave in and out of defenders, aided by his unstoppable pace. Many fans remember his legendary solo goal against Arsenal in 1999, in the FA Cup semi-final, firing home the winner en route to a historic treble.

That goal captured everything that was great about him, flying past defenders and turning them inside out, before firing home a pinpoint finish. Giggs would be at the top of most lists when it comes to dribbling, but the two men ahead of him here were from another planet.

Ryan Giggs' Man United Statistics Appearances 952 Goals 164 Assists 253

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United career span: 2003-2009 & 2021-2022

For many, Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player to ever play the world's favourite sport. The Portuguese man can do everything. As with many of the great players, Ronaldo has had to adapt his game as he has aged and lost his pace, but in his younger years there weren't many as gifted as the former United man. When he first joined Man United from Sporting Lisbon, his skill level was unprecedented, performing countless step-overs and other skills, and tormenting opponents.

Particularly in his first spell at the club, Ronaldo was an absolute showman, giving defenders nightmares, by beating them with pace, skill, and then applying a finish to match at the end. The Premier League was blessed to see the early development of this superstar, and his unbelievable dribbling abilities.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United Statistics Appearances 346 Goals 145 Assists 64

1 George Best

Manchester United career span: 1963-1974

George Best is known as one of the greatest players to ever play the game, and his dribbling ability is a major factor behind that. Best is spoken about in the same conversations as Messi and Maradona when it comes to dribbling, because he was capable of taking on a whole team on his own.

He could do it all. Body feints, pace, skill, balance, both-footed, he was a nightmare for opponents and a joy for all those that watched him play. There are very few players in history with the dribbling capabilities of Best, and there won't be many in the future either, such is the unbelievable quality he possessed.

George Best's Man United Statistics Appearances 470 Goals 179 Assists 13

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22.08.24