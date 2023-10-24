Highlights Manchester United's youth academy has produced many incredible players who have had successful careers and have been integral to the team's success.

There are examples of versatile players who were reliable and capable of performing in different positions.

Legends to have made the XI have left an indelible mark on the club and are considered some of the greatest players in Manchester United's history.

Manchester United are famous for producing many incredible players from their very well known Carrington academy across the long and successful history of the club. Not only have the club produced these players over the years, but the team has often been built around the players in question.

Sir Alex Ferguson is seen as the greatest Premier League manager of all-time, and the Scottish boss often put his faith in the talent produced by the youth set-up of the club. This goes to show that success can come from putting in a lot of effort to find talented young players and develop them into top class stars over time.

We have decided to create an XI of the greatest players to have ever been produced by Manchester United's youth academy over the history of the club.

GK: Tom Heaton

Heaton's journey in the world of professional football started at Old Trafford, and looks like it could also end there as he returned to the club in 2021 after spending 11 years away. The shot-stopper went on to make a name for himself in the Championship with Cardiff City and Bristol City after leaving Man United, before getting his first taste of Premier League football during his spell with Burnley.

This was the most fruitful spell of his career as Heaton was able to make his way into the England squad during the 2016/17 season due to his impressive form at Turf Moor. After suffering injury issues and losing his regular starting place in Sean Dyche's side, the goalkeeper moved on to Aston Villa, but only managed 20 league games in two years before his Old Trafford return.

RB: Gary Neville

Neville was part of the famous 'Class of 92' that produced many incredible players that went on to have some of the most successful careers the game has seen. The right-back was always a prominent part of Ferguson's team for almost two full decades until his retirement in 2011 and move into punditry. Many consider Neville to be the best player in his position that the Premier League has ever seen, but is also perhaps underrated at times as he more than held his own in the most dominant team the division has seen.

He was tasked with the almost impossible job of replacing Roy Keane as club captain, but went on to do an admirable job of leading a changing room that contained many big characters and talented players.

CB: John O'Shea

O'Shea is a good player to include in an XI due to his versatility throughout his career as the Irishman played in all possible defensive positions and even had a few cameos in midfield during his younger days. Moving over from Ireland as a youth player, the defender went on to spend 12 years as part of the Man United first-team set-up. Another player that Ferguson relied upon, O'Shea was often a rotation option but was more than capable of being dropped into the team and perform.

Five Premier League titles after making his United debut, the Republic of Ireland international joined Sunderland in 2011 where he spent a further seven years before ending his career with Reading in the Championship.

CB: Duncan Edwards

Edwards had a very short spell as a Manchester United player as the defender was an unfortunate casualty in the Munich air disaster of 1958, passing away at the age of 21. Making 151 league appearances by the age of 21-years-old is an incredible feat and just goes to show how incredibly talented he was during that spell in the 1950s.

It will be a name that is unfamiliar with many fans of the modern game, but Edwards was robbed of the chance to be one of the best centre-backs in the club's history by the tragic event that occurred.

LB: Phil Neville

The Neville brothers occupy the full-back positions in this team with Phil joining his brother - Gary - as part of the 'Class of 92'. Not going on to have quite as long a career with the Red Devils as his brother, Neville went on to play for Everton in the Premier League where he became captain.

He made well over 200 league appearances for both clubs, proving himself to be a top player in the top tier of English football. Like O'Shea, Neville was an extremely versatile player through his career as shown by his inclusion at left-back in this side, having played in midfield and at right-back during his career.

DM: Nobby Stiles

Roy Keane is known for his impact as a defensive midfielder at Old Trafford, getting credit for not only his ability on the ball, but also his hard tackling nature. The Irishman is in direct competition with Stiles as the best player in this position to have represented Man United.

Across 11 years with the Red Devils, the Englishman played more than 300 competitive appearances which goes to show his reliability for the team he was part of. Stiles was also part of the England World Cup winning side in 1966, to go alongside the two league titles he achieved before moving on to Middlesbrough.

CM: Paul Scholes

Scholes is part of the never-ending debate of who the best English midfielder ever is. Being compared to both Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, the midfielder was considered the most talented player in the engine room of the Man United side that won 11 Premier League titles. One of these league successes includes the 2012/13 season, after Scholes came out of retirement to dictate the midfield once more.

Alongside Keane for the majority of his Old Trafford career, Scholes formed part of the most feared midfield in the country for a very long time as he adapted his game from being a box-to-box midfielder, to become a cultured controller of the game from deep.

CM: Sir Bobby Charlton

The only man on this list to have won a Ballon d'Or, Charlton would be part of an incredible midfield alongside Scholes and fellow World Cup winner, Stiles. He was the top goalscorer for the club until the recent decade when Wayne Rooney broke that record eventually, having played in both midfield and forward roles.

249 goals in all competitions for the club is an incredible record even after being beaten by Rooney, and Charlton will forever be remembered as an icon of the club, and even more fondly as a product of the youth academy. The Englishman went on to play for several other clubs in the final six years of his career, but his peak years were spent with his boyhood club.

RW: George Best

The right-hand side of midfield provides some sensational competition as David Beckham incredibly misses out on this XI, but through no fault of his own. Best sneaks in ahead of the English midfielder due to his Ballon d'Or win in 1968 as there is not a lot to separate the pair in terms of ability on the ball. They were different kinds of players with Beckham being more of a technician with a sensational crossing ability.

Best on the other hand was a rapid winger that was able to go inside or outside to beat a full-back. The Northern Irishman also had more of a knack of popping up in goalscoring positions. Following his death in 2005, Best was hailed by Argentine legend Diego Maradona who said: "George inspired me when I was young. He was flamboyant and exciting and able to inspire his team-mates. I actually think we were very similar players - dribblers who were able to create moments of magic."

ST: Marcus Rashford

GettyImages

While Heaton is still technically with the club, the only man to still be playing regular football at Old Trafford in this XI is Rashford. The Englishman is versatile in that he can play from the left flank, but with serious competition out there, it's best he takes his chances as a central striker. To date, he has scored 124 goals for the Red Devils, with many more expected to come.

Rashford enjoyed his joint-top scoring campaign in the league during 2022/23 with the 25-year-old finding the net 17 times in the competition. His debut in the league wasn't a bad one as he scored a brace in a victory over Arsenal in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

Marcus Rashford Career Statistics (via Transfermarkt)

Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 247 77 45 Champions League 31 12 5 Europa League 36 13 9 FA Cup 31 8 5 EFL Cup 22 14 7

LW: Ryan Giggs

Giggs holds a record that is unlikely to be broken anytime soon as the Welsh winger scored at least one goal in the most consecutive Premier League seasons ever, after scoring in each season from 1993 to 2013. This spans 21 seasons which goes a long way to show the longevity of the 'Class of 92' youth product.

Largely seen as one of the greatest wingers in Premier League history, the one-club man is still a main fixture in all-time XI's meaning he is more than worthy of a place in this side. Reinventing his game to be a central midfielder in the later years of his career, his true technical quality shone through after he had lost the blistering pace he once possessed.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.