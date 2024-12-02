Manchester United boast a rich heritage and are one of the most recognisable clubs in world football.

With their stature and history, they have been able to attract some of the best talent on the market throughout the years. But while the Red Devils mainly conduct their business in the summer transfer windows, they have, at times, resorted to the January window to help bolster their options as they aimed to finish various campaigns strongly.

Some moves they made didn't work out, but others would ultimately determine the trajectory of the club's success for years to come, with some mid-season signings in the mid-2000s, in particular, proving to be crucial for numerous title challenges.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has curated a list of their top 9 January signings, with the following in mind:

Ranking Factors

Major trophies won

Statistical data - appearances, goals, assists

Defensive/clean sheet record - a defender-centric factor

How much they helped transform the club

9 Marcel Sabitzer

2023 - Loan

Marcel Sabitzer's spell with Man United was brief, spending just six months in England on loan from Bayern Munich to finish the 2022/23 season, where he was a midfield reinforcement under Erik ten Hag.

Despite his short stay, he was part of the squad that would win the Carabao Cup in 2023. Furthermore, in 18 appearances for the first team, he would find the back of the net three times, and assist one other, helping Man United to secure Champions League qualification for the following season, with them finishing in third place.

8 Henrik Larsson

2007 - Loan

Henrik Larsson's brief loan move to the Red Devils in 2007 was an interesting one.

One of Sweden's all-time greats, Larsson was enlisted to help Man United try and win their first Premier League title in four years. Albeit he was at the back end of his career, joining the side at 34-years-old, the striker was still firing in the goals playing for Helsingborgs IF.

With their season not beginning until March, Sir Alex Ferguson persuaded Larsson to join the club for just two-and-a-half months. He honoured his word to return to Sweden for the start of the season with Helsingborgs, despite the manager being desperate to keep him.

Making just 13 appearances for the side, he scored three goals, and would receive a Premier League winners' medal that season, with United going on to clinch the title by six points. Larsson was a class act and is fondly remembered for his cameo in Manchester.

7 Juan Mata

2014 - £40 million

Juan Mata is one of 12 players to have suited up for both Chelsea and Man United, having made the switch from west London in January 2014 after falling out of favour in the rotation under then-new Blues manager Jose Mourinho.

He was an instant hit with the Old Trafford faithful, netting six times and assisting four in 15 league appearances, though the Red Devils would still finish in seventh place in the league that season.

The Spaniard would go on to make 285 appearances in nine seasons with the club, assisting on 43 occasions, and scoring 51 goals in all competitions. He won four trophies, including the 2016/17 Europa League.

Despite his longevity at Old Trafford and undoubted class, Mata never hit the heights of his Chelsea spell, having twice won the club's Player of the Year award, and struggled to hold down a consistent role in the starting XI.

6 Amad Diallo

2021 - £37.2 million

One of two players on this list who are still on United's books, Amad Diallo was signed from Atalanta in a £37.2 million deal as a young prospect with huge potential.

Joining the club in 2020 at the age of 18, it has taken the young Ivorian a while to get fully integrated into the Man United set-up, having been sent out on loan to Rangers and Sunderland since his arrival at the club.

After he registered 16 goal involvements for The Black Cats in the 2022-23 EFL Championship campaign, he was brought back to Old Trafford, though he has since dealt with a plethora of injury concerns.

However, he has finally begun to showcase his talent for the club, having made 18 appearances so far in the 2024/25 campaign, recording three goals and three assists. He could yet become a huge player under new manager, Ruben Amorim.

5 Paul Scholes

2012 - Free agent

Paul Scholes initially hung up his boots at the end of the 2010/11 season, aged 35, on the back of having won his 10th Premier League title. But, in 2012, he came out of retirement as Man United were in a tight battle with neighbouring rivals, Manchester City, for the title.

While they infamously missed out on the title on goal difference after Sergio Aguero's last-minute heroics for the Sky Blues, Scholes was persuaded by Ferguson to play one more season, though he would later admit that it was a mistake to do so.

Nonetheless, in his final one-and-half seasons with the club, Scholes would make 42 more appearances, scoring five goals and providing an assist. He helped United win another league title, taking his tally to 11 - the last time in which they have done so.

4 Louis Saha

2004 - £12.4 million

Having racked up 63 goals and nine assists in 141 appearances for Fulham, Man United came calling for Louis Saha in January 2004.

His time with the Red Devils would be injury-ridden, making just 124 appearances in four-and-a-half seasons with the club. Nonetheless, he still scored 42 goals and provided 16 assists, and was part of the squad that won two Premier League titles, a League Cup and a Champions League in 2008.

He would exit from the club for Everton in 2008, while also having brief spells with Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.

3 Patrice Evra

2006 - £5.5 million

Sir Alex Ferguson didn't often make signings in January, but in 2006, he opted to make it a fruitful one, bringing in two defenders who would go on to have a monumental impact on the club. One of those was Patrice Evra, who joined from Monaco on a three-and-a-half year contract which cost United a £5.5 million fee.

Opposition teams hated to see the Frenchman come flying down the left flank, going on to amass 33 assists in all competitions, while he was also a very good one-on-one defender. This made him one of the greatest left-backs in not just his era, but in Premier League history, as he went on to lift five league titles, and 14 trophies in total.

2 Nemanja Vidic

2006 - £7 million

In a double whammy from Ferguson in 2006, Nemanja Vidic joined Evra at United in the same January window, coming over from Spartak Moscow in a deal worth £7 million. Despite having him on their radar for over two years prior to signing him, little did anyone around the club realise just how much of a bargain this fee would turn out to be.

The Serbian defender would spend eight-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford, four of which would be spent captaining the side, where he would feature exactly 300 times, scoring 21 goals and providing four assists. His partnership in central defence with Rio Ferdinand would be one of the best pairings in Premier League history, in which they conceded an average of 0.71 goals per game in 118 league games played together.

In total, he would end his United career having won 15 trophies, and is still highly regarded as one of the best centre-backs to have ever played in the English top flight.

1 Bruno Fernandes

2020 - £47 million

Bruno Fernandes' arrival at Old Trafford in 2020 came during a very difficult period for the club. It had been three years since they had last won a trophy, last claiming the Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield in the 2016/17 season.

At Christmas in the 2019/20 season, they were sitting in eighth place in the league table, having won just six of their 18 fixtures. By the end of the season, with Fernandes in the line-up from February, they had risen to third, finishing ahead of Chelsea on goal difference. This was largely due to the Portuguese midfielder's eight goals and seven assists in 14 league matches.

Since then, he has become arguably United's most integral player, and is now captain of the side. In just five seasons played, Fernandes has contributed 83 goals and 73 assists in 252 outings, helping the Red Devils end their trophy drought, winning the League Cup in 2023 and FA Cup in 2024. He is also considered one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now.

While he hasn't won as much as the likes of Vidic and Evra, Fernandes earns his spot atop the rankings due to coming into a somewhat dire situation in the club's history, and helping them establish some relevancy, slowly getting them back to winning ways once again.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 29/11/2024.