Manchester United, one of the most decorated clubs in world football, boast a rich history brimming with legendary footballers.

From the Busby Babes to the Class of '92 and beyond, we've seen many great talents grace the Old Trafford turf.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we rank the 26 greatest Man United players of all time, an illustrious list that contains some of the best to ever play the game.

26 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer, fondly known as the "Baby-Faced Assassin," was a talismanic figure at United.

Scoring 126 goals in 366 appearances, he always seemed to come through when it mattered the most, and his legend was cemented when he scored the injury-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final, completing the historic Treble for United.

Known for his ability to read the game and make well-timed runs, he was a super-sub, often coming off the bench to score crucial goals.

His work rate, humility, and loyalty to the club epitomised the United spirit, and while he may have tarnished his reputation with a less-than-stellar stint as manager, he's still a Man United legend.

25 Patrice Evra

Evra was a charismatic left-back, featuring 379 times for United while providing a consistent presence and much-needed energy on the left flank.

His professionalism, leadership, and tenacity on the field contributed to his winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

Evra's defensive prowess was equally matched by his attacking contributions, with his overlapping runs and dangerous crosses creating many scoring opportunities for United's top-tier forwards.

His infectious personality off the field and passion for the club endeared him to fans worldwide, and he remains one of the club's biggest legends to this day.

24 David Beckham

Due to his status as one of the world's most famous people, fans often forget just how brilliant of a footballer David Beckham was.

In his 394 appearances for United, Beckham scored 85 goals and supplied countless assists, with his pinpoint accurate crosses and free-kicks becoming a signature of United's attacking play.

A key member of the famous Class of '92, Beckham's blend of glamour and grit was instrumental in United's golden era, including the 1999 Treble-winning season.

His incredible range of passing, deadly set-pieces, and relentless work ethic, coupled with his global superstar status, make Beckham a true United icon. He really showed what it meant to play for the biggest club in the world.

23 Michael Carrick

When it comes to discussing the best holding-midfielders the Premier League has ever seen, Michael Carrick's name is often overlooked, but he's definitely deserving of a place in that conversation.

Carrick, with 464 appearances for United, was a calm and composed presence in the heart of midfield. His passing range, intelligence, and ability to read the game were instrumental in dictating the tempo of matches.

Carrick was often the unsung hero, quietly breaking up opposition attacks and launching United's offensive moves.

His consistency, composure under pressure, and ability to deliver in big games were critical to United's dominance in the late 2000s, allowing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney to flourish in attack.

22 Tommy Taylor

Tommy Taylor was a prolific striker for Manchester United, known for his extraordinary goalscoring ability and powerful heading.

His aerial prowess, combined with his quickness and tactical intelligence, made him one of the most feared forwards of his generation.

Taylor joined United in 1953 from Barnsley and quickly established himself as a lethal forward. In his five years at the club, he scored an impressive 131 goals in 191 appearances, boasting a remarkable goals-to-games ratio.

Like Byrne, Taylor was also a victim of the Munich Air Disaster, and despite his short career, Taylor's impact at United was profound and he remains one of the club's greatest strikers.

21 Roger Bryne

Roger Byrne was an integral part of the Busby Babes, serving as the captain during the team's rise to prominence in the mid-1950s.

His leadership, combined with his intelligent play and versatility, made him one of the key figures in the team.

Byrne was a left-back but could play in multiple positions due to his extensive understanding of the game.

His career, tragically cut short in the Munich Air Disaster, saw him make 280 appearances for the club, contributing 20 goals from 1951 to 1958.

Byrne won three First Division titles with United, making him one of the greatest Man United players of all time.

20 Norman Whiteside

The versatile Whiteside, who scored 68 goals in 278 appearances, was known for his physical strength, technical skills, and knack for scoring crucial goals, including a memorable FA Cup final winner in 1985.

Despite having his career cut short by injury at the age of 26, Whiteside left a significant impact at the club, and would have ranked higher on this list had he have been able to play more games for 'The Red Devils'.

19 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Dutch striker Van Nistelrooy was a master finisher, scoring 150 goals in just 219 appearances for United.

His goalscoring exploits, characterised by deadly finishing and predatory instincts inside the box, made him one of the most feared strikers in world football.

Van Nistelrooy's goals were instrumental in United's successes during the early 2000s, including the 2002-03 Premier League title-winning season. His remarkable goals-to-games ratio underscores his importance in the club's illustrious history.

18 Mark Hughes

With 467 appearances across two spells at the club, Hughes was a powerful presence upfront, netting 163 goals.

He was famed for his strength, aggression, and exceptional finishing ability, and his impressive ability to hold up the ball brought his teammates into play.

Hughes was a crucial figure in United's resurgence under Sir Alex Ferguson, contributing significantly to two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and a Cup Winners' Cup.

That was all until he went on to manage arch-rivals Man City...

17 Nemanja Vidic

Serbian powerhouse Vidic was the embodiment of a traditional hard-tackling centre-back, making 300 appearances for United.

His bravery, combative nature, and excellent reading of the game made him a formidable presence in United's defence.

Forming one of the best defensive partnerships in Premier League history with Rio Ferdinand, Vidic's resilience and leadership were pivotal to United's success, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

16 Dennis Law

Scoring 237 goals in 404 appearances, 'The King' Law was a charismatic figure upfront.

His razor-sharp instincts in front of goal, acrobatic volleys, and flamboyant celebrations made him a crowd favourite.

Law remains the one of the only United players to have won the Ballon d'Or and is rightfully considered one of the finest players to have worn the United shirt.

15 Peter Schmeichel

Nicknamed the 'Great Dane,' Schmeichel made 398 appearances for United.

His shot-stopping skills, dominant presence, and accurate distribution from the back-transformed the role of a goalkeeper.

Schmeichel was instrumental in United's successes during the '90s, including five Premier League titles and the historic 1999 Treble.

14 Duncan Edwards

Despite his tragically short career, Duncan Edwards left an indelible mark on Manchester United.

A truly versatile player, Edwards could play virtually anywhere on the pitch, and he made 177 appearances for the club, showcasing his immense talent.

Powerful, technically gifted, and possessing a footballing brain beyond his years, Edwards was considered by many as one of the greatest talents England had ever produced.

The Munich Air Disaster cut his life and career short, but his legacy remains at Old Trafford as one of the side's greatest prospects and players.

13 Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's rise to global superstardom began at United.

In his first stint at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo made 292 appearances, scoring 118 goals and developing into one of the world's best players. Ronaldo was a complete forward, combining speed, skill, and an incredible goalscoring ability.

He was a key figure in United's three consecutive Premier League titles from 2006-2009 and their 2008 Champions League victory.

His performances in the United shirt earned him his first Ballon d'Or, and he left an undeniable mark on the club's history, and would have ranked higher on this list had his peak, which came at Real Madrid, had been while he was at United.

12 Rio Ferdinand

One of United's finest defenders, Rio Ferdinand, appeared 455 times for the club.

His elegant style of play, footballing intelligence, and defensive solidity were key to United's success during his tenure.

His commanding presence at the back and his partnership with Vidic were the bedrock of United's defense, leading to six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

He's not only one of the best players to have ever played for Man United, but one of the best players to have ever played in the Premier League too.

11 Paul Scholes

With 155 goals in 718 appearances, Scholes was one of United's most influential midfielders.

His vision, passing range, and goalscoring abilities played a significant role in United's success, with many of his colleagues recognising him as one of the best midfielders of all time.

His ability to control the tempo of games and his exceptional long-range shooting ability set him apart.

A key member of the Class of '92, Scholes embodied the ethos of United, and remains one of the best players in the club's history.

10 Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona, the charismatic Frenchman, was the catalyst for United's success in the early Premier League era.

In 185 appearances, he netted 82 goals and provided countless assists, with his flair, creativity, and technical brilliance transforming United into a dominant force.

His iconic collar-up swagger, combined with his exquisite skills and knack for the spectacular, earned him the nickname "King Eric."

Cantona's role in United's first Premier League title win and the subsequent successes established him as a club legend and fan favourite.

9 Wayne Rooney

Rooney's extraordinary talent and tenacity saw him become United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

From a fiery teenager to club captain, Rooney's journey at United was eventful and successful. His versatility, technical ability, work rate, and passion for the club were second to none.

Wayne Rooney was instrumental in winning numerous titles, including five Premier League trophies and the Champions League in 2008.

8 Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce, a tough-tackling and courageous center-back, served as the club's captain and led by example.

Bruce made 414 appearances for United, scoring an impressive 51 goals for a defender. He was a leader and a warrior on the pitch, instrumental in United's early Premier League successes.

His never-say-die attitude and commitment to the club were central to United's philosophy under Sir Alex Ferguson, a key part of the club's history.

7 Gary Neville

Neville, a one-club man, epitomized loyalty and commitment, making 602 appearances for United. An ever-reliable right-back, his defensive skills, understanding of the game, and crossing ability were instrumental in United's success.

He was a key figure during United's dominance in the late '90s and early '00s, and his partnership with David Beckham on the right flank is still remembered fondly.

With eight Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies, Neville is one of the most decorated English players of all time, and one of United's best players.