Manchester United's summer rebuild is set to continue past Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial with the pair having bid a final farewell to the Old Trafford faithful in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Newcastle - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Casemiro is likely to be one to join them out of the exit door with United set to 'give the green light' to his departure in the summer.

Varane and Martial's departures have been met with differing views; Martial is widely accepted by United fans to have run his course at Old Trafford, but Varane still had something to offer and in large points was United's best central defender this season. Who else joins them remains to be seen, but with a handful of fringe stars earning a lot of money, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be keen to get them off the wage bill.

There are also players coming to the end of their careers as depreciating assets - and with Casemiro being one of them, he does seem an ideal profile to move out of the door as United prepare for a new era under INEOS' guidance.

Casemiro: Transfer News Latest

The midfielder has been linked with a move abroad

Casemiro - recently labelled as being "world-class" by former Red Devil Gary Pallister - has been linked with a move away from United in previous weeks. The Brazilian was tipped only last week by Romano to leave United, whilst Julien Laurens spoke previously in the week, claiming that the midfielder wants to leave United due to his dislike for Erik ten Hag.

Where he ends up is yet to be seen but with teams from abroad interested, United could look to offload the star after his decline and lack of solid performances this season which have been a big reason as to why United have slipped from third to eighth in the Premier League table in the space of 12 months.

Romano: Casemiro Has a "Very Good Chance" to Leave

Casemiro has been below-par this season for Manchester United

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that there is interest from the Saudi Pro League for the former Real Madrid man and elsewhere; and the expectation is that he won't be playing for United next season. He said:

"From Saudi Arabia and maybe also from other countries, they will approach Manchester United for Casemiro, and the expectation is - from United - to give the green light. "I think there is a very good chance to see Casemiro leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window."

United Will Need a Casemiro Replacement

Despite his flaws, Casemiro does offer experience

If Casemiro does depart United, they will need to source a defensive midfielder as a priority. Sofyan Amrabat looks incredibly unlikely to stay at United despite having an optional loan clause as he too has failed to pull up too many trees at Old Trafford this season, and if Casemiro leaves, there is a real lack of authority in the spine of the Red Devils' midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has played 82 games for Manchester United, scoring 12 goals and recording nine assists in the process.

Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Scott McTominay is a midfield quartet that is good enough to make the top four should they all stay fit, but two replacements will be needed in the centre of the park if United are to get back to where they finished last season and play in Champions League competition once again.

One name that has been linked is tough tackling workhorse Joao Gomes of Wolves, with reports suggesting a bid of around £40million could tempt the Molineux outfit to the negotiation table.

