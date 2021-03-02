When Manchester United travelled to Stamford Bridge in May 2007, they received a guard of honour from Chelsea’s players. Sir Alex Ferguson’s side had just been crowned Premier League champions, so the likes of John Terry, Claude Makelele and Michael Essien applauded their opponents onto the pitch.

However, Fergie had deployed a weakened starting XI with the forthcoming FA Cup final against the Blues at the forefront of his mind. He benched the likes of Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes, while Cristiano Ronaldo was given the night off. This allowed various fringe players to enjoy a rare start, and the image of these players receiving a guard of honour from Chelsea’s stars regularly pops up on social media (see b