Manchester United had a summer deal for Benjamin Pavard 'ready to go', but it collapsed because of one major reason, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Pavard had been linked with a move to the Premier League side during the summer transfer window, with Sheth opening up about his proposed switch to Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer news - Benjamin Pavard

Given the start to the season they've endured, it's difficult to remember just how confident United were heading into the new season, following a lavish summer spending spree. The Red Devils splashed close to £200 million on fresh talent during the off-season, with the likes of Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount arriving at Old Trafford.

However, it's fair to say that so far few if any of the new additions have made the desired impact. In fact, Onana, who cost United a whopping £47 million in transfer fees, has already been dubbed a failure following a number of high-profile errors.

During an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones labelled the Cameroon international a 'clown', while hinting he doesn't have the required ability to become a successful number-one goalkeeper at Old Trafford. The reliable reporter suggested that if United have any hopes of improving their form, something has to be done about Onana's performances.

Granted, it is still early door and there is plenty of time for the likes of Onana and the other struggling United signings to turn things around under Erik ten Hag. But, there is an early feeling that some of the United recruitment hasn't been up to scratch and that they have left gaps in the squad which still need to be filled.

One of those positions is at the heart of defence, where it's claimed United came close to adding Pavard - who eventually moved to Inter Milan for £25 million - to their ranks during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

When asked about the situation regarding Pavard and United, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted that the Frenchman did come close to securing an Old Trafford switch, but the move was called off because Harry Maguire didn't leave the club himself. Indicating Maguire staying at United caused a domino effect throughout the squad, Sheth believes the Pavard deal is a missed opportunity for the Greater Manchester club:

“When you're talking about trying to get someone in during the summer and January, it's very, very different. So I think United probably had a couple of deals, ready to go in the summer. Pavard looked like it was a goer, but it was all dependent on what happened with Maguire. It looked like Maguire was going to leave and it looked like there were going to be good deals for United. They looked like they were going to get a certain amount of money for Maguire, and be able to get a good deal for Pavard, who was entering the final year of his contract."

What will happen to Harry Maguire now?

There is every chance Maguire staying at United in the summer of 2023 will prove to be a sliding door moment for the defender's career. According to reports at the time, West Ham United had agreed to a £30 million deal to take Maguire off United's hands, but it eventually fell through in the final weeks of the window.

Instead, Maguire has been left to fester on the United bench for the most part of the season, while only really being granted minutes in the cup competitions or when there has been a major injury crisis. In the peak years of his career now, there is a sentiment beginning to grow that Maguire could force his way out of United when the January transfer window rolls around.

And that's something the former Leicester City defender has spoken about himself, suggesting a move could be on the cards if his playing time at Old Trafford doesn't improve. Speaking ahead of England's October internationals, Maguire told reporters:

"I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month. If it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things. I have belief in my ability and it’s been tough. I want to play games and feel important to the club. At the moment, I haven’t been playing anywhere near as much as I would like. That is the bottom line."

Only time will provide an answer as to whether Maguire can wrestle a starting spot in the United side, but with the European Championships on the horizon, don't be surprised to see the defender depart Old Trafford in search of pastures new.