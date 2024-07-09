Highlights Manchester United have been linked with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The Red Devils are after defensive reinforcements with a number of names under consideration.

Everton have no desire to sell Branthwaite this window and the significant fee is a sticking point for United.

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite have been dashed in recent weeks amid two failed bids, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth providing an update to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are in the market for a central defender this summer following the departure of Raphael Varane and due to the recurring injury concerns for Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez. Earlier in the window, Branthwaite appeared to be the heavy favourite to join from Premier League rivals Everton this summer.

However, Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Lille’s Leny Yoro are also under consideration at Old Trafford, although the latter is favouring a move to Real Madrid. United’s pursuit of defensive reinforcement is ramping up, with De Ligt now the likeliest player to join.

Branthwaite Situation ‘Up in the Air’

Any deal will likely be on Everton’s terms

United have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Branthwaite, according to journalist Sheth. The Manchester club have been heavily linked with the defender this summer, but Everton have no pressing need to sell one of their star players.

Sheth indicates the situation is still very much up in the air due to United’s unwillingness to pay the fee demanded by Everton. External reports, including one from iNews, suggest it will take a minimum of £80million for the Toffees to consider a sale.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“The Branthwaite situation is in the air for United. They are still interested, but not at the price that Everton have quoted. Furthermore, it appears now that Everton do not need to sell, and they don’t want to sell. “If Branthwaite was to leave, you would think now it would be on Everton’s terms and they don’t need to negotiate on that price.”

Sancho ‘Waiting’ for Juventus Move

The winger is expected to leave this summer

United winger Jadon Sancho has turned down interest from some clubs in order to wait for Juventus, according to reports. The 24-year-old is expected to depart Old Trafford on a permanent basis this summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

Italian reports claim Sancho has rejected offers from clubs in the Premier League and Turkey in a bid to finalise a move to European giants Juve. Sancho joined United from Dortmund in 2021 for a fee of around £73 million, but his time in Manchester quickly turned sour.

Jadon Sancho stats for Borussia Dortmund in the second half of 2023/24 Stat: Appearances 21 Goals 3 Assists 3 Minutes played 1,517

The winger is out of contract in 2026, but it is clear United want to offload Sancho this summer in a bid to recoup some of the significant fee they paid for him three years ago. Reports emerged last year that he had been exiled from the first-team facilities due to a falling out with Erik ten Hag.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.