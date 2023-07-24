Manchester United are still in the market for reinforcements, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor hasn't ruled out a move for one Premier League star, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag's early business will undoubtedly improve their squad, but they don't appear to be slowing down.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

United have, so far, secured the signatures of Mason Mount and Andre Onana this summer, with the former adding competition in midfield and the latter replacing David De Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper left the club following the expiration of his contract. Although ten Hag undoubtedly wanted to offload him, it wasn't an ideal situation losing him on a free transfer, considering they had to spend around £44m to replace him with Onana.

Where United turn next in the transfer window remains to be seen, but you'd imagine recruiting a striker could be one of their major priorities.

Wout Weghorst was an option for ten Hag last season, but he's now returned to Burnley following his loan spell at Old Trafford.

The lack of numbers in attack means the Red Devils may have to rely on Anthony Martial next campaign, but the French striker struggles to stay fit, starting just 11 Premier League games last term, as per FBref.

There have been heavy links to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane during the transfer window, with a recent report from the Guardian claiming that United could revive their interest, and Daniel Levy has now been told he may have to sell the England international this summer.

What has Taylor said about Man Utd?

Taylor has suggested that there is still a chance that United make a move for Kane, who was labelled as 'world-class' by Graeme Souness, this summer.

The journalist claims that, however, Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is more of a priority for the Manchester club at the moment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think there was a lot of speculation regarding Harry Kane this week in the fact that Tottenham Hotspur might be pressured into a sale.

"I think if United feel they can lodge a kind of bid that would tempt Spurs, which in my view, would be £100m or more, then I do still think there would be a chance that they could move for Kane.

"But, ultimately, I feel like Hojlund is the realistic target that they're going to pursue."

What's next for Man Utd?

As Taylor touched upon, securing the signing of Hojlund could be next on the agenda at Old Trafford.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that United remain focused on the Danish striker, despite news emerging of Spurs potentially having to sell Kane.

Romano has suggested that personal terms have been agreed with Hojlund, with the Red Devils set to submit their opening bid.

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Romano has also reported that United could make a move to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat later in the transfer window.

A deal for another midfielder could be on the back-burner with Mount already secured, considering their need for a new number nine.