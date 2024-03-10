Highlights Manchester United may target Bayern Munich's Harry Kane this summer, a move that could significantly boost their squad.

Kane is reportedly open to returning to the Premier League, with United potentially in the running if he becomes available.

Journalist Dean Jones believes United will do everything possible to secure Kane's signature, although it won't be an easy deal.

Manchester United could be in the market for a new striker during the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils will do everything possible to bring Bayern Munich's Harry Kane to the club if he becomes available.

Even after United secured the signature of Rasmus Hojlund at the beginning of the season, it will be difficult to turn down the opportunity to bring Kane to Old Trafford. The England international is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in Europe and would help transform the Manchester club if they are able to convince him to sign on the dotted line.

Bayern won't want to allow Kane to depart when the transfer market opens considering his importance to the Bundesliga side, but reports have suggested that he would be open to a return to the Premier League in the summer. United are likely to be in the race if there's a chance that he is available later this year.

Harry Kane Reportedly Open to Premier League Return

Reports have claimed that Kane would be open to returning to England when the summer transfer window opens for business. The 30-year-old moved to Bayern as he hoped to win some major trophies with the German outfit, but Thomas Tuchel's side currently find themselves eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the race to secure the Bundesliga title.

Harry Kane - Bayern Munich 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 1st Goals 27 1st Assists 5 3rd Shots Per Game 4.4 1st Man Of The Match Awards 6 1st Match rating 7.77 2nd Correct as of 07/03/2024

Kane was previously Erik ten Hag's number-one striker target before his move to Bayern, but the Red Devils failed to get a deal over the line. Eventually, the Manchester outfit secured the signing of young forward Hojlund, but the Danish striker is at the beginning of his career and is still learning and developing in the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has more league goals than any other player in Europe this season.

There's no doubt the addition of Kane would have allowed United to get their side to the next level, but it was always going to be a difficult deal to secure. United aren't the attractive prospect that they once were, and Kane clearly felt his chances of success were greater if he moved to Bayern.

However, it's not gone as well as Kane would have hoped so far in Germany. Despite scoring freely, the Allianz Arena outfit stand little chance of winning a trophy, unless they manage to go all the way in the Champions League.

Dean Jones - United Will do Everything Possible

Jones has suggested that if Kane does become available, then United will do everything possible to secure his signature, but it certainly won't be easy. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"If United are going to sign a striker then Kane is as good as it gets. So we know there's admiration for him and they do still hold some interest. At the moment, I wouldn't have huge expectations around it. If Kane is genuinely unsettled, as some reports have suggested, and he wants to return to England, then you have to make sure you're in the loop as to is it possible to sign him, and Man Utd will do that. But let's face it, there is very little sign at the moment of Man United signing a player for mega money. So even if his situation does start to open up, it's still going to be difficult to sign him. They would do everything possible to make it happen if they saw potential, but it's hugely difficult to do."

Man Utd Target Crystal Palace Duo

Journalist Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that United have identified Crystal Palace duo Michael Olise and Marc Guehi as targets for the summer transfer window. Their business in the upcoming transfer market could be influenced by potential appointments in the background.

Interestingly, the Red Devils have reportedly made Crystal Palace's sporting director Dougie Freedman their top target for a head of recruitment role at Old Trafford. Freedman will have played a role in bringing Guehi and Olise to Selhurst Park, so his arrival could aid United in their pursuit of the Palace duo.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt