The England international was stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag earlier this year.

Maguire finds himself low in the Red Devils' pecking order.

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire’s future will be “very, very interesting” if he is not a regular feature come the winter market, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal transfer claim at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag hasn’t favoured the ex-Red Devils skipper during his time at the club.

Maguire endured a whirlwind summer and ended up remaining at Old Trafford despite opportunities to leave the club for a fresh start during the transfer market. The 30-year-old has never established himself as a regular under ten Hag. The Dutchman dropped Maguire after two Premier League defeats last season, and the former Leicester City man rarely features in the starting XI.

Having barely featured for United last term, ten Hag removed Maguire from the captaincy, handing the armband to midfielder Bruno Fernandes during the summer. The England international released a statement expressing his disappointment but acceptance of the decision heading into the new season.

Maguire had the opportunity for a fresh start elsewhere during the recent summer transfer window. Europa Conference League champions West Ham United offered £30m to sign the experienced defender from the Manchester giants. But a deal collapsed, and Maguire remained at Old Trafford beyond the window’s closure in September.

The centre-back has endured a difficult few weeks, having been present on the pitch as United conceded two late goals to lose 3-1 at Arsenal in September. Later that month, Maguire scored an own goal when playing for England against Scotland in a 3-1 victory at Hampden Park. The performance resulted in a backlash where his mother leapt to his defence via a statement.

Opportunities are scarce for the Sheffield-born star, who finds himself behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order at Man Utd. Journalist Steve Bates has recently written in his GIVEMESPORT column that Maguire is seeking a move away from Man Utd to protect his England career. The defender must wait until the winter transfer window opens on 1st January.

Harry Maguire Premier League stats vs Man Utd centre-backs 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 1(2) 4(1) 5 5(2) 2(1) Average rating 6.42 6.67 6.17 6.24 6.89 Aerial duels won per game 1.3 1.4 0.2 0.4 2.3 Tackles per game 0.3 1 1.4 0.6 0.7 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.7 Stats according to WhoScored

Sheth claims that if Maguire leaves Man Utd, they could look to sign a centre-back as cover. The Sky Sports reporter hints that the England international may have a decision to make with Euro 2024 on the horizon next summer. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“This is going to be very, very interesting to see what happens with Maguire. He's had a few injuries, admittedly, but he's just not featured for United this season. So, come January, he may, as we said in the summer, have a decision to make himself, simply because there's a Euros at the end of the season. If he wants to be involved in those Euros, you would think he will have to play a lot more than he is now, effectively next to nothing. And if that were to happen, I think United would have to go into the transfer window to bring in a central defender. But it's very different when you're talking about trying to get someone in, in the summer and January.”

According to talkSPORT, Maguire could have the opportunity to rebuild his career in Italy. West Ham remain interested in his signature, but AC Milan are among ‘a host’ of Serie A clubs monitoring his situation.

Football Insider reports that Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi is a target for Manchester United and several other Premier League sides. The same outlet claims the Red Devils are in the market for a defender in the new year.

United could step up their pursuit of OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, whose current club is owned by INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe. His potential involvement with the Old Trafford outfit could help push a deal through.

The Daily Mirror claims that Man Utd hope to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio if Maguire leaves. The Portuguese star is naturally left-footed and plays on that side of defence.

When Maguire returns from international duty, he hopes to prove his worth in ten Hag’s side. The Red Devils face the centre-back’s former side, Sheffield United, at Bramall Lane on Saturday evening, hoping to build on their 2-1 victory over Brentford earlier this month.

The following week, United welcome Copenhagen to Old Trafford in a crucial Champions League clash where nothing but a win will do for the Dutchman’s side. Manchester City’s visit to the Theatre of Dreams rounds off the month on 29th October.

