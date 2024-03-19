Highlights Manchester United aren't actively looking to sell Harry Maguire.

The England international has restored his reputation under Erik ten Hag.

West Ham are keen on Maguire for £15m, but they would need to offer significantly more.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is attracting interest from West Ham United, but the Red Devils aren't actively looking to offload the England international as it stands, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Maguire has endured an inconsistent time at Old Trafford but he's played an important role under Erik ten Hag this season. The former Leicester City centre-back has previously attracted interest from West Ham, and the capital club remain keen on securing his signature if the price is right. If the Manchester outfit were to offload Maguire, they could struggle to receive even close to the figure they paid, considering they forked out £80m to bring him to Old Trafford.

Man Utd Not Actively Looking to Sell Maguire

As it stands, Manchester United aren't actively looking to sell Maguire ahead of the summer transfer window, according to GMS sources. His performances have come under immense scrutiny during his time at Old Trafford, but the English defender has restored his reputation this term with ten Hag utilising him as a key player. The 31-year-old is likely to be a starter for Gareth Southgate's England squad at the Euros this summer, showing his importance and quality as a defender.

Harry Maguire's 23/24 Premier League Statistics vs Man Utd squad (as of 13/12/23) Metric Output Squad rank Rating 6.85 5th Assists 2 =3rd Aerial duels won 3 1st Long balls per game 3.8 =2nd Interceptions per game 1.2 2nd Clearances per game 3.3 3rd Blocks per game 1.1 =1st Correct as of 18/03/2024

The Red Devils believe Maguire has important leadership traits and experience within the United squad. During the most recent winter transfer window, Maguire wasn't interested in a departure, and sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that this remains the case at the moment. If the Red Devils are to offload the former Hull City star, then it might take a hefty offer for ten Hag and his recruitment team to consider a sale.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire's move to Manchester United is the second most expensive transfer for a defender in history, behind Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig to Manchester City.

Related Erik ten Hag may have made 'mistake' over 'unbreakable' Harry Maguire The Dutchman may now regret his decision surrounding the seasoned England international on the back of his redemption arc.

West Ham Keen on Maguire

Sources have also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that West Ham remain interested in signing Maguire ahead of the summer transfer window. The Hammers fancy the England international as a £15m signing, but the Red Devils would need an offer significantly higher than that to sanction his departure. A report from The Independent last summer claimed that ten Hag was 'desperate' to sell Maguire, but that view appears to have changed.

United are looking at bringing in an additional centre-back when the transfer market opens later this year and possibly another if Raphael Varane is to leave the club. In terms of outgoings, Victor Lindelof is a more plausible exit than Maguire as it stands. It looks as though there could be a bit of a reshuffle at the back for ten Hag's side.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt