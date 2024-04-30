Highlights Kobbie Mainoo has been one of the standout performers in Erik ten Hag's struggling Manchester United team this season.

Mainoo made his full United debut against Everton in November and has played in all of his team's Premier League games in 2024.

United's current system exposes one of Mainoo's few weaknesses - his lack of pace - and the youngster needs better quality around him.

The headline of this article will no doubt have the majority of readers scratching their heads, so let's make it clear from the outset: this is not an anti-Kobbie Mainoo piece. Manchester United have unearthed a gem in the 19-year-old and his emergence has probably been the biggest positive to come out of a forgettable season for Erik ten Hag's side.

Mainoo has been a mainstay in Ten Hag's team ever since he made an impressive debut against Everton in November, missing just two Premier League goals since that 3-0 victory at Goodison Park. This season, United great Rio Ferdinand has likened Mainoo to AC Milan and Netherlands legend Clarence Seedorf, while Gary Neville said the teenager looks like he has "got the world at his feet for the next 10 years".

There has also been praise from Roy Keane, Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes among others, while England manager Gareth Southgate is facing calls to include the youngster in his squad for the European Championship in Germany.

Mainoo is composed on the ball, extremely resistant to the press, is a tricky dribbler and also has a great strike in his locker, as Wolves and Liverpool will attest to. One of the few attributes that Mainoo doesn't possess, though, is notable pace.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo has started in 18 Premier League games in a row for United, last missing a game on 9 December 2023.

Ten Hag Persisting With Problematic System

Manager doesn't have the players to play the way he wants

United have had issues in midfield all season and a lot of that is due to the system Ten Hag is playing and the players he currently has available to him.

Ten Hag likes his teams to press high up the pitch, but the majority of his midfielders and central defenders lack the athleticism and pace to do so efficiently. So, while United's attackers often do press high, when an opposition team manages to bypass them, United are often exposed to quick counter-attacks due to their lack of pace in deeper areas of the pitch.

That is one of the reasons that United face so many shots in seemingly every game they play. Burnley and Coventry recently managed 16 and 18 shots against United respectively, while Liverpool, Chelsea, Brentford and Bournemouth have each mustered more than 20 shots against United of late.

Mainoo has been United's best midfielder, and probably their best player, this season, but United seemingly do not currently have another player in their ranks to form an effective partnership with the teenager.

Dysfunctional Midfield

Mainoo hamstrung by teammates

Casemiro was a breath of fresh air for United last season, arriving from Real Madrid to seemingly solve all of Ten Hag's problems. The Brazilian was outstanding in his maiden campaign in England but has regressed beyond recognition this term and, to use a football cliché, his legs seem to have gone.

Scott McTominay has been a welcome source of goals but he seldom convinces in a traditional midfield role and is clearly more effective higher up the pitch, where he can make the scoring contributions that he has done throughout the campaign.

Mainoo was partnered with Christian Eriksen against Sheffield United and Burnley but the Dane's best days are behind him and even in his pomp he was not the most athletic operator.

Mason Mount is still an unknown quantity after an injury-ridden first season in Manchester but one suspects a Mainoo-Mount axis would not be combative enough at the base of United's midfield.

One combative player who United did sign last summer is Sofyan Amrabat, for a lofty £8.5million loan fee, but there is no danger of United exercising their option to make the Algerian's move from Fiorentina permanent after a redundant season in which he has started just 13 times.

United are expected to operate with a modest budget in this summer's transfer window owing to their failure to qualify for next season's Champions League but the acquisition of a new central midfielder to compliment Mainoo must be prioritised, irrespective of any financial constraints.