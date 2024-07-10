Highlights Manchester United have agreed a €50 million fee with Lille for Leny Yoro, but the player prefers a move to Real Madrid.

Yoro's desire for Madrid might hinder United signing him, but the agreement with Lille could give them enough leverage to pull it off.

United are also considering English strikers Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as potential forward acquisitions.

Manchester United have agreed a €50 million (£42 million) fee with Lille for defender Leny Yoro, which could rise to €60 million (£51 million) in an audacious move, although the player wants to join Real Madrid, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Yoro enjoyed a breakout season last year for Lille, making 44 appearances for Les Douges, despite only turning 18 part-way through the campaign. This form has sparked interest from a host of clubs, namely United and Real Madrid, who are battling for the player's signature.

While the Red Devils have initiated talks with Yoro's representatives over a move, Romano has revealed that there is an agreement in place with Lille over the sum of money required for a transfer to materialise. However, Real Madrid remains the centre-back's preferred destination, with United's aggressive movement on the club side of negotiations an attempt to accelerate the deal.

United Have Agreed Fee for Yoro

The sum could rise to €60 million with add-ons

Developing through Lille's academy, Yoro burst onto the scene last season, establishing himself as an indispensable figure in the northern France side's defence, as Paulo Fonseca's men finished fourth in Ligue 1. These 32 top flight appearances were enough for the France under-21 international to become one of the most sought after defenders in Europe.

United are in the market for at least one centre-back, and may have turned their attentions to Yoro, after Everton rejected their second bid for Jarrad Branthwaite. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Fabrizio provided more clarity around the north-west club's pursuit of the teenager. The journalist said:

"For Leny Yoro, it's probably the opposite situation (to Branthwaite), because they have an agreement with Lille on the fee, €50 million, plus, it also could be up to €60 million, a big proposal for a player out of contract in the summer of 2025. "But, Man United decided to go with a very aggressive approach on the club's side to try to accelerate talks, also on player's side, but Leny Yoro, at the moment, is still waiting for Real Madrid."

Yoro's desire to join Real Madrid may ultimately hinder United's ability to land the signing, but having an agreement with Lille gives them scope to sell their project to the player. Given Erik ten Hag's outfit are merely looking to improve upon last season's 8th place finish, they can likely offer Yoro significantly more playing time than Madrid will be able to.

If personal terms are able to be agreed upon, then the Frenchman - described as a "world-class talent" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - may end up as the cheaper alternative to Branthwaite that the Manchester club have been desperately searching for.

Yoro's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 2 Progressive Passes Per 90 2.29 Pass Accuracy 92.1% Tackles Per 90 1.21 Interceptions Per 90 1.21 Clearances Per 90 3.27 Aerial Duels Per 90 1.48

United Looking at Two English Strikers

Calvert-Lewin and Toney are targets

Despite the signing of Joshua Zirkzee supposedly 'imminent', United have also held talks over the potential acquisitions of Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The duo are both entering the final years of their contract and are likely to depart their current clubs this summer.

Toney is valued at £40 million, after scoring 21 goals for Brentford in the 2022/23 season, while Everton are demanding around £30 million for their star striker. How a potential deal, on top of the addition of Zirkzee, would affect Rasmus Hojlund remains to be seen, although it wouldn't appear encouraging for the Dane, who is coming off the back of a mixed debut season at Old Trafford.

Related Man Utd 'Pushing' to Sign Ugarte With Five Huge Deals Eyed Manchester United are pushing to complete the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 09/07/2024