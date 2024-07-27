Highlights Manchester City haven't bid for Dani Olmo, who is instead expected to join Barcelona.

Olmo's stock has risen after making an impact in Spain's Euro 2024 victory.

City are facing losing key duo Ederson and Julian Alvarez.

Manchester United have a "great interest", Euro 2024 star Dani Olmo and are ahead of Manchester City in the race for his signature, according to Sport.

Olmo impressed last season for RB Leipzig, contributing to nine Bundesliga goals as the Red Bull outfit secured a place in the top four. The Spaniard built on this form by playing a prominent role in his national team's success at the Euros, with this tournament performance in particular the catalyst for widespread interest in the player to emerge.

The likes of City, Barcelona and Manchester United are all said to be in the race to land the 26-year-old's signature, with the Premier League winners understood to be very much in the picture in recent days. However, Sport have dismissed Pep Guardiola's side's interest, claiming that the attacking midfielder will likely join Barcelona once they have the financial muscle to secure the deal, with Olmo having signaled his intent on joining the Catalan club.

City Haven't Made Move for Olmo

The Leipzig man is available for £51m

Having developed through the prestigious La Masia academy, it's understandable that Olmo may be eager to return to the club that nurtured him. Leaving his childhood city at the age of 16 for a surprising move to Croatia, Olmo excelled at Dinamo Zagreb, eventually earning a move back to Europe's elite level, joining Leipzig in 2019.

Five years and 148 appearances in Western Germany has seen the versatile midfielder progress and establish himself as one of the continent's most dependable attacking players. Now, several of Europe's elite sides are chasing the Spain international, who had a release clause worth €60 million that expired last week.

United are said to have 'entered with force' in the race to sign the playmaker, while City have been heavily linked in recent days. However, Spanish publication Sport have dispelled these reports, suggesting instead that Olmo is destined to join Barcelona.

The Red Devils remain in the race to sign the Leipzig man, with Erik Ten Hag and Dan Ashworth viewing him as a potentially pivotal acquisition that could provide cover and competition for Bruno Fernandes, as well as a genuine first-choice option out wide. Valued at £51million, if Barcelona don't have the financial liberty to get such a deal over the line, then United could pounce quickly.

Olmo's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 21 Goals 4 Assists 5 Shots Per 90 2.8 Key Passes Per 90 1.99 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.22 Expected Assists Per 90 0.23 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.93

City Facing Battle to Keep Pair

Ederson and Alvarez want a change of scenery

Acquiring additional players may not be City's primary concern this summer, but rather holding on to current key assets. Reports have emerged claiming that both goalkeeper Ederson and striker Julian Alvarez are eager to leave the Etihad this summer.

It's understood that Ederson has become dissatisfied in Manchester since Stefan Ortega replaced him in May's encounter with Tottenham and made a major impact. The Brazilian is also supposedly attracted by the lucrative offer he has from the Saudi-Pro League.

Meanwhile, Alvarez wants to depart the north-west as he's eager to play regular minutes, currently stuck in the shadows of the rampant machine that is Erling Haaland. The Argentine is also said to have struggled with the weather conditions in England, and will be allowed to leave if a suitor can match his £77 million asking price.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/07/2024