Highlights Manchester United are in talks with PSG for Manuel Ugarte, with the fee negotiation ongoing.

Ugarte is viewed as a Casemiro replacement, and could potentially form a long-term partnership with Kobbie Mainoo.

Joshu Zirkzee has signed for United, while Matthijs de Ligt's move is getting closer.

Manchester United have held further talks with Paris Saint-Germain over midfielder Manuel Ugarte, although no final agreement has been reached, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

After arriving for €60 million from Sporting last summer, Ugarte endured a difficult debut campaign at the Parc des Princes, starting just 21 Ligue 1 games all season. This underwhelming year has prompted speculation surrounding his future in Paris, with United reportedly interested in acquiring the Uruguayan.

The 23-year-old is said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, with talks commencing in the last week or so over a deal. It's understood that the fee could be causing a stumbling block in negotiations, with PSG looking to attain close to what they paid 12 months ago, while United want to strike a deal nearer the £45 million mark. A compromise is expected to be reached, however, with the two clubs supposedly getting closer to an agreement.

United's Talks for Ugarte are Ongoing

The Red Devils view him as a replacement for Casemiro

Having enjoyed a superb season with Sporting in 2022/23, which earned him a blockbuster move to PSG last summer, Ugarte will be eager to reignite his career with a potential move to United. Luis Enrique reportedly sees Ugarte as surplus to requirements, while the Red Devils have supposedly offered him a prominent role in their midfield.

Casemiro is expected to leave the north-west this summer, with Saudi Pro-League clubs circling, and Ugarte has been identified by United's hierarchy as a candidate to fill the Brazilian's role in Erik ten Hag's ensemble. Writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg revealed that conversations between the two parties are continuing, but they are yet unable to reach a consensus over the terms of the deal.

If Ugarte - who has been described as being "world-class" by Stephen Howson - is to arrive and replace Casemiro, he could form a long-term partnership with 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo. INEOS are eager to build a midfield consisting of Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and one other, with the likes of Mason Mount, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen supporting that core trio.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Ugarte Casemiro Appearances 25 25 Pass Accuracy 91.2% 81.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.05 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.65 0.73 Tackles Per 90 4.56 3.77 Interceptions Per 90 1.86 0.82

United to Finalise Two Deals

Zirkzee has signed and De Ligt is set to sign

While adding a midfielder is a priority for United this summer, the two initial targets of acquiring a centre-back and a striker are all but secured.

Joshua Zirkzee has signed in a £36.5 million deal from Bologna, becoming the first new addition of the INEOS era. The Dutch number nine scored 12 goals for La Rossa last season and is expected to compete for a place with Rasmus Hojlund.

Meanwhile, United are 'actively working' to complete a deal for De Ligt, a move that could cost the Manchester-based side £42 million. The Netherlands international fell in the pecking order at Bayern Munich last season, and is thus open to moving to Old Trafford.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 15/07/2024