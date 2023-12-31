Highlights Mason Greenwood's future at Manchester United is uncertain as the club has no intention of bringing him back and may sell him permanently.

Greenwood has been performing well on loan at Getafe, with five goals and four assists in 15 appearances.

Barcelona, Sevilla, and Valencia are among the clubs monitoring Greenwood's situation and may be interested in signing him.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood’s future at the club is hanging in the balance after being sent out on loan, and transfer insider Dean Jones revealed they have no intention of letting him return to the fold, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The one-cap England international has spent the 2023/24 season in Spain plying his trade for Getafe. His employers suspended him following a Greater Manchester police investigation, and Getafe stepped up to give him an opportunity away from the spotlight.

Given he is set to return in the summer, the Red Devils have a major decision to make. At this point in time, he still remains a member of the squad, though whether that will be the case come the beginning of next season remains unknown.

Man Utd have no temptation to bring Greenwood back

On 21 August 2023, Manchester United released a statement concerning the situation, claiming that their private investigation into the allegations made had been concluded. The club then began to scour the market for clubs willing to take a punt on the 22-year-old and, thus, landed on Spanish outfit Getafe.

The common consensus was that he would be sold permanently over the summer months and not play for the club again, despite the odd bit of clamour that he would remain at Old Trafford for the 2023/24 season. Recently, respected journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United’s incoming minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is under the belief that Greenwood should never don the Red Devils threads again.

Related How Man United loanee Mason Greenwood is getting on at Getafe Antoine Griezmann showered the 22-year-old with praise for his display against Atletico Madrid...

The Old Trafford faithful made their feelings known about the situation given a series of fan-led protests took place around Old Trafford, demanding that Greenwood should never play for the club again. Since his move to the Madrid-based side, he’s been performing well and has registered five goals and four assists in 15 outings across all competitions.

And now, it’s looking ever more likely that a club will come in for him permanently, either in January or the summer, and Manchester United will gladly sell him. That said, Getafe are keen to keep him on board past his temporary stint, but the 13-time Premier League champions have snubbed their January approach worth £40 million.

Jones insists that it’s getting to the point where Greenwood’s future needs to be considered, while claiming that sending him out on loan was the first tentative step to a full removal from the squad. The transfer insider insisted that the Bradford-born attacker’s positive form in La Liga is ‘good news’ for the Red Devils given they may be able to earn some money from his sale. Manchester United also have no intention whatsoever of welcoming him back to Old Trafford, Jones understands. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“Yeah, I think it's getting to the stage where you have to consider Greenwood’s future and how they can push him out of the squad completely. Now, obviously, they've taken that first tentative step to put him back in the spotlight and his performances are grabbing some positive reaction and leading to talk at least of him potentially landing a big move elsewhere. It’s good news for United. They still don't have any temptation, as far as I understand, of actually bringing Greenwood back in from the cold.”

Man Utd transfer news, including Greenwood interest

While the Red Devils may not be in any rush to offload Greenwood, that hasn’t stopped a host of clubs monitoring his situation with the January transfer market around the corner. According to the Sun, La Liga titans Barcelona are keen admirers of the Manchester United striker, having sent out scouts to Getafe's three fixtures as a means of keeping a close eye on the forward.

The report suggests that Xavi’s side are ‘determined’ to see Greenwood don the colours of Blaugrana, with him tailor-made for life at the Nou Camp. Per TEAMtalk, Sevilla and Valencia join Barça among the flurry of sides that are keeping tabs on his progress at Getafe week-in week-out.

Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag’s side have ‘had conversations’ with Serhou Guirassy’s camp ahead of the window opening next month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT. With striker Rasmus Hojlund struggling to find his feet, despite his first Premier League goal against Aston Villa, United could use the impending market to snare a more experienced frontman, such as Guirassy.

Top goalscorers in the Bundesliga this season - as of 29/12/23 Player Club Goals Harry Kane Bayern Munich 21 Serhou Guirassy Stuttgart 17 Lois Openda RB Leipzig 11 Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen 10 Jonas Wind Wolfsburg 9 All statistics per official Bundesliga website

Available for the measly price of just £15 million, the Guinea talisman is reportedly ‘ready to leave’ his current employers, Stuttgart, when the window opens next month, with him valuing the attractiveness of each would-be buyer, plus the suitor who is willing to pay the highest salary. The report suggests that Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan also have the 27-year-old on their radar for January.