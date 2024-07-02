Highlights Manchester United still have time to pursue Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, with his release clause ending in mid-August.

United are looking for a striker to ease Rasmus Hojlund's workload, but Zirkzee's potential salary and agent commission need to be agreed upon.

Zirkzee may have to play second-fiddle to Hojlund for the Dane's development, but they have six weeks to decide on activating the Dutchman's €40million release clause.

Manchester United's pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee continues to burn on as the transfer window enters its final two months - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that United have plenty of time to continue to ponder a deal for the Dutch forward, with his release clause only ending in mid-August.

The Red Devils have been after a striker all summer to help ease Rasmus Hojlund's workload, with Anthony Martial having departed at the end of his contract on Monday - but so far, their efforts have been to no avail, with the club no closer to bringing a second frontman in to aid the Dane.

Zirkzee has been one of their top targets throughout the window, and that could see them land the Bologna star if a deal can be brokered; but having garnered information on his potential salary and the commission for his agent, all the club need to do if they can agree on those terms is activate the clause with a six-week deadline set, Romano has revealed.

Man Utd's Search For Zirkzee Goes On

The Dutchman is certainly on the list of targets

United originally entered a three-horse race with Arsenal and Chelsea for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko's signature, but they were unsuccessful in signing the Slovenian after he signed a new contract at the Bundesliga club.

With more targets being looked at, it's so far unsure as to who will make the switch to Old Trafford - especially as they may have to play second-fiddle to Hojlund with game time imperative for his development, though links to Zirkzee fail to go away.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Assists 4 2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

Reports suggesting that United had edged ahead of AC Milan emerged in late June, with the Serie A club potentially in the market for other strikers including Romelu Lukaku and Tammy Abraham; though any deal for Zirkzee to go to either club remains up in the air despite his £34m release clause being known.

Romano: United Still Have "Plenty of Time"

The Red Devils are weighing up their options

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that United made contact with those close to the player to find out more about his personal terms - but with six weeks to decide, there is little rush at Old Trafford yet. He said:

"For Joshua Zirkzee it's different, because Manchester United already two weeks ago made contact with people close to the player to understand how the deal works. "So how long is the release clause valid for this summer? It's until mid-August, so they still have plenty of time in case they want to activate the release clause for €40million. "They wanted to understand the conditions of the deal on the player's side, so it's about the salary and it's about the commission."

Dan Ashworth Could Find Striker Gem

The new director has previous history

Zirkzee has been in fine form for Bologna and there is no disputing his potential having started out his professional career on the books at Bayern Munich, but new sporting director Dan Ashworth may have other ideas on who to bring in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zirkzee scored four goals in 12 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich.

Ashworth has been at Newcastle United and Brighton in recent years, helping to source the likes of Alexander Isak and Evan Ferguson respectively and he could unearth another exceptional striker to help boost United's credentials, with the Red Devils in need of a boost in the summer having suffered their worst Premier League finish to date last season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-07-24.