Manchester United have submitted a bid in the region of £84 million for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, although they face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature, according to Fichajes.

Lookman has enjoyed an exceptional start to the 2024/25 season, scoring six goals and registering four assists in just eight Serie A starts. This is following an outstanding campaign last term, which saw him net a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen in May, leading La Dea to their first piece of continental silverware and him being labelled as "unstoppable".

Such productivity has inevitably sparked interest from a host of top clubs, with United reportedly willing to offer £50 million for the Nigerian back in the summer. This deal ultimately didn't materialise, but Fichajes suggest that the Red Devils have maintained their interest, and have made a fresh blockbuster offer, in an attempt to secure new manager Ruben Amorim his first marquee addition at Old Trafford.

United Make £84m Bid for Lookman

PSG have matched this offer

Developing through Charlton Athletic's academy, Lookman enjoyed mixed spells at Everton, RB Leipzig, Leicester City and Fulham, before settling at Atalanta in recent seasons. He's exploded into life in Bergamo, managing 15 and 17 goal seasons prior to this campaign.

The 27-year-old could now be ready for a step-up in his career, with Fichajes reporting that both United and PSG have made offers close to €100 million (£84 million). It's understood that Atalanta are willing to part ways with their talisman for this sum, recognising that a sale of such magnitude would allow them to significantly reinvest in their squad, and remain as competitors near the top of Serie A.

United are looking to rebuild their squad under Amorim, and believe that Lookman would perfectly fit into their long-term plans. The Portuguese tactician arrives in the north-west with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo at his disposal, but is said to want to bolster this area of his ensemble, and believes Atalanta's wide man would represent an upgrade on all of the aforementioned three.

If Atalanta do accept the hefty offers from the Premier League side and PSG, it'll be ultimately down to which move Lookman favours, with the Nigeria international perhaps enticed by the prospect of returning to the nation he was born in.

Lookman's Serie A Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 9 Goals 6 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 3.95 Key Passes Per 90 3.79 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.27

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 18/11/2024