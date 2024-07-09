Highlights Manchester United have reached an agreement with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as Fabrizio Romano suggests the Dutchman ‘can’t wait’ to become the new Red Devils player.

Zirkzee is set to complete Man United’s striker lineup ahead of the new season as he looks to partner Rasmus Hojlund up front in the new campaign.

United are now considered favourites to sign the Netherlands international, despite the long-standing interest from AC Milan, who were reportedly reluctant to meet Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian’s, demands over a commission fee.

According to Romano, personal terms between Zirkzee and Man United have now been agreed, while the Red Devils are yet to decide how to proceed with the striker’s transfer from Bologna.

The Italian football insider suggests United could either pay his £34m release clause in full or negotiate a payment over several instalments over three to five years.

It remains to be seen if Bologna would be willing to negotiate with United over a newly-structured deal – the Serie A outfit are facing a significant rebuild to replace their biggest stars this summer.

After parting ways with manager Thiago Motta, who left to join Juventus, Bologna are now set to lose two of their key players in Zirkzee and defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old centre-back looks to leave the club after just 12 months, with Arsenal now considered to be in ‘pole position’ to secure his signature.

Zirkzee ‘Can’t Wait’ to Join Man United

Everything is ‘agreed and done’

Romano, speaking on his live show, has revealed that Zirkzee ‘can’t wait’ to become the new Manchester United player after reaching an agreement over personal terms with the club.

He said:

“Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United, the 'Here we go' is really imminent. The agreement between Man United and Zirkzee is done; it’s an agreement on the contract, on the salary, on the commission. So everything is agreed and done. “What’s needed now is to decide whether Manchester United will go and pay the release clause, €40 million, in one solution. “So on the financial point of view for Man United, it is better to negotiate with Bologna, or if they can negotiate and strike a new deal with Bologna, with a new structure of the deal, because that’s also a possibility, maybe to pay something like €42-43 million, but in three, four, five years, instead of paying everything in one solution immediately. “There are two ways: trigger the clause or negotiate with Bologna. The two clubs are in contact. But in any case, Manchester United will proceed with the Joshua Zirkzee deal. “Joshua Zirkzee can’t wait to be a new Manchester United player, I can guarantee that.”

The 22-year-old’s impressive Serie A season has caught the attention of Man United and their boss Erik ten Hag – Zirkzee is now set to join his compatriot at Old Trafford.

Impressing under Thiago Motta, the Dutchman helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League for the first time in club history and finish fifth in Serie A, scoring 11 goals in the process.

Joshua Zirkzee's Bologna Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

Mason Greenwood’s Exit ‘Crucial’

For Man United’s summer plans

Mason Greenwood’s summer switch to Marseille could be crucial in Manchester United’s pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are currently unable to increase their latest proposal for the Everton defender, but Greenwood’s exit would bring in extra funds needed to pursue the deal, according to GMS sources.

Holding firm to their valuation of Branthwaite, Everton are keen to offload the England international for no less than £65-70m this summer – United saw their first attempts to sign the 22-year-old rejected.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-07-24.