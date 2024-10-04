Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag’s bosses are concerned about the manner of their results this season and expected to move on from high-profile disappointments this term.

That is the view of GMS sources close to Old Trafford at a time when the Red Devils are once again reeling, this time after throwing away a two-goal lead to FC Porto in the Europa League.

Harry Maguire’s late goal in Portugal helped Ten Hag restore some credibility as the game ended 3-3, yet it is the trends of this season that are setting off alarm bells.

Ten Hag Set to be Compared to Emery on Sunday

Dutch tactician pleading for performances not to be judged

Briefings out of Manchester United have insisted that there is support for the manager as he wades through the early stages of the season and, on the back of their draw on Thursday night, Ten Hag said: “Don’t judge us in this moment, wait until the end of the season. We’re in a process.”

The problem with the Dutch tactician's process is that there has been so little progress. He can point to two trophies, but the style of performances and direction of the club does not seem clear or convincing.

In contrast to that, his next game is against Unai Emery, who arrived at Aston Villa three months after Ten Hag began his job at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's season-by-season managerial record in the Premier League 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Matches 38 38 6 Won 23 18 2 Drawn 6 6 1 Lost 9 14 3 Points-per-game 1.97 1.58 1.17 Position 3rd 8th 13th Statistics correct as of 04/10/2024

While Manchester United are 13th in the Premier League table and have failed to win either of their opening two Europa League games, their opponents are fifth in the domestic table and have won both their Champions League matches so far - including a historic success over Bayern Munich in midweek.

The match-up at Villa Park on Sunday will help Red Devils chiefs get a clearer indication of how Ten Hag compares to one of the best tactical bosses in European football and, if he comes out second best, there will be serious conversations during the international break about the ongoing plan.

Ten Hag Setting Off Old Trafford Alarm Bells

Hierarchy unhappy embarrassing results have continued

After discussions over the summer, and an agreement to extend Ten Hag’s contract by triggering a 12-month option, it was made clear that there must be clear signs of improvement and that embarrassments such as the 4-0 thumping at the hands of Crystal Palace, along with the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth and 2-1 loss against Fulham needed to become a thing of the past.

But, right now, they are reflecting on 3-0 home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, and European failures in draws to FC Twente and Porto as low points of their season, just nine games in.

It means almost half their matches are ending in disappointment, and that trend is not something that will be tolerated, according to sources.

One of the most alarming factors of Manchester United’s season is the perceived lack of consistent game planning. Ten Hag is vowing to fight on and still believes in his project, but there is no doubt he is in the spotlight and being judged as he heads to Villa Park this weekend.

