Highlights Manchester United want to hjiack Newcastle's bid to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Newcastle have already held contract talks but Jason Wilcox wants to bring the defender to Old Trafford.

United need to strengthen at centre-back after it was confirmed on Tuesday that Raphael Varane will leave this summer.

Manchester United are trying to hijack Newcastle in the race to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who is set to become a free agent this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The outlet say the Magpies have launched contract negotiations with the Englishman, but United are hopeful to bring him back to Manchester.

Adarabioyo has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Fulham this season but was recently dropped by manager Marco Silva as the side began preparing for future without the Englishman. The 26-year-old has refused a contract extension with the Cottagers this year and is set for a new challenge in the Premier League.

Man United Eye Adarabioyo Deal

While Newcastle are currently leading the race for Adarabioyo’s signature, interest in the defender is high as Manchester United are also hopeful, talkSPORT report.

Related Thomas Frank a 'Strong Contender' to Join Man Utd Manchester United have been linked with a move to appoint Brentford manager Thomas Frank if Erik ten Hag is sacked this summer.

While the Magpies stepped up contract talks with the colossal defender over the weekend in the hope of sealing their first summer signing, with journalist Alan Nixon previously saying that their offer would be worth around £115,000-a-week. There is no agreement yet though and United and recently-appointed director Jason Wilcox are making a late burst to bring him to Old Trafford.

Newcastle are looking for new defensive signings after a series of injury setbacks recently. The Magpies are keen to bring Adarabioyo as a replacement for Sven Botman, who suffered an ACL injury in March and is set to miss the start of next season, as well as the upcoming European Championships.

Adarabioyo came to Craven Cottage in 2020, after leaving Manchester City in a deal worth £2million. The 26-year-old was one of the most consistent players for Fulham this season, after helping the London side achieve promotion from the Championship in 2022.

Man United Have Centre-Back Crisis

Despite Manchester United having six centre-backs in the first-team squad already, their pursuit of Adarabioyo seems logical after what happened this season. The Red Devils have suffered from multiple injury setbacks in defence and for the last four fixtures have relied on defensive midfielder Casemiro at the back.

Viktor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martinez have all struggled for fitness this campaign and are currently out injured, while Raphael Varane has recently announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The other two centre-backs available for the Arsenal game last Sunday were 19-year-old Willy Kambwala and 36-year-old Jonny Evans. While Evans has been a reliable option for Erik ten Hag this season, he is approaching the end of his footballing career and is not the player he was 15 years ago under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Therefore, considering all the factors, Adarabioyo’s signing on a free would be a victory in the summer transfer window for Manchester United. Under new ownership, the club looks to cut spending on wages and transfer deals, and the Englishman’s addition would be a step in that direction.