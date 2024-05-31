Highlights Manchester United are looking to hijack Newcastle's move for defender Tosin Adarabioyo to strengthen their leaky defense.

Chelsea and Newcastle are also interested, but the door is not closed for Tosin to move to Old Trafford.

Last season's defensive stats have prompted United to look at strengthening their defence.

Manchester United are looking to scupper Newcastle's move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Tosin enjoyed an exceptional campaign in West London this season, playing 22 games in all competitions as the Cottagers secured a 13th placed finish. Marco Silva was unable to convince the central defender to sign a new contract, and thus he is now available on a free transfer, inevitably sparking interest from a number of top clubs, including the likes of United, Newcastle and Chelsea.

While the Magpies are supposedly leading the race, Simon Phillips revealed on Tuesday that Chelsea have been talking to the player for months. However, Ben Jacobs claims Manchester United are now looking to trump both their attempts to secure the 26-year-old's services, as they look to bolster a defence that conceded 58 goals in 2023/24.

Jacobs: United Could Secure Tosin Ahead of Newcastle

United are 'lurking in the background'

After a prolonged period fighting to break into the Manchester City first team, as well as loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers, Tosin Adarabioyo finally settled at Fulham, excelling during the club's promotion charge and seasons establishing themselves in the Premier League.

Now, Tosin could return to one of England's top clubs, having demonstrated attributes that would allow him to excel in a top side. Excellent ball-playing abilities and elite athleticism make him the perfect modern centre-back that could flourish in a possession-oriented side that plays a high line, with Cottagers manager Marco Silva labelling him as a "special player".

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed on the situation:

"Chelsea looked at Tosin a couple of weeks ago without necessarily advancing anything too far. And still, the feeling is that Newcastle have been the ones pushing and at times in the last week or two have been relatively confident that they will be able to get that over the line along with Lloyd Kelly, also joining on a free." "But I've always been told that Manchester United have been the other club kind of lurking in the background and trying to scupper the deal to Newcastle, so they're still ones to watch. The door's not closed for Tosin to also end up moving to Old Trafford over St. James's Park."

While Tosin's City links may make him think twice about a move to United, the allure of joining the much-heralded club may be too hard to turn down. Chelsea and Newcastle will keep pursuing the player, but United's historic prestige puts them in good stead to land the signing.

Tosin's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Goals 2 Tackles 21 Interceptions 25 Aerial Duels Won 56

United Looking to Improve Their Defence

The Red Devils' backline was leaky last season

Along with the aforementioned 58 goals conceded, only Sheffield United allowed more shots than Erik Ten Hag's men last campaign. This alarming statistic will stand out to INEOS, who will be looking to drastically improve upon last season's endeavours by dipping into the transfer market.

The North West club have already been linked heavily with a move for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, while Sky Sports have reported that the new ownership group also want to strengthen in the defensive midfield position. With Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans ageing, Lisandro Martinez suffering from persistent injuries and Harry Maguire's form inconsistent, there are certainly glaring issues at the heart of United's defence.

In front of them, Casemiro endured a miserable season, and while Kobbie Mainoo has emerged as a bright prospect, the youngster needs a partner who can help better protect the back four.

Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 30/05/2024