Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly been working round the clock in order to regain full fitness ahead of his return to action, according to the MailOnline.

Hojlund is yet to feature for the Red Devils this campaign with Erik ten Hag having to adapt his system due to the Danish striker being missing. Although Joshua Zirkzee started the previous fixture against Liverpool, ten Hag has opted for a striker-less formation at times in the Premier League.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Hojlund has been the focal point in United's attack, but he's recovering from injury as it stands after suffering a problem during a pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

Hojlund Putting in the Hard Yards

He's yet to play this season

According to MailOnline, Hojlund has been putting in the work behind the scenes to try and get himself fit and ready as soon as possible. The Danish forward has been working away from the main group with conditioning coach Mike Clegg and first-team physio David Binningsley.

After seeing Zirkzee struggle against Liverpool as he continues to adapt to Premier League football, United supporters will be desperate to see Hojlund return to action. Before Zirkzee came into the side, ten Hag played without a natural centre-forward, but United haven't got off to the best of starts this season.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's 2023/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Hojlund Zirkzee Minutes 2,172 2,772 Goals 10 11 Assists 2 4 Shots per game 1.3 2.5 Dribbles per game 0.6 1.5 Aerials won per game 0.8 0.9 Overall rating 6.70 7.03

With the international break occurring over the next couple of weeks, it's the ideal time for Hojlund to really get his head down and gain full fitness. According to a report from the Evening Standard, there is a chance that Hojlund will feature in United's next game, on the 14th of September against struggling Southampton.

Speaking on Hojlund's injury, ten Hag said...

“After the international break but when after the break? We will see how it develops during the break to get him match fit. It will take a while before he is up. He has to build some fitness.”

Erik ten Hag's Future is in Doubt

The loss to Liverpool was a disaster

United got off to an ideal start in the Premier League this season, beating Fulham at home. A loss away to Brighton & Hove Albion followed, and then the Red Devils had the perfect chance to stamp their authority in a game against rivals Liverpool. Unfortunately, that didn't work out, with Arne Slot's side running out 3-0 winners.

Reporting on ten Hag's future, Fabrizio Romano said...

"This has already sparked some talk about the future of Erik ten Hag as manager, but the club have immediately been very, very clear on this. Both Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth have backed Ten Hag, and whether this is the right decision or not is for you to decide, not me, but overall I think it’s positive from the club, and different from the past."

Statistics via Transfermarkt and WhoScored.