Highlights Manchester United could offer 36-year-old veteran Jonny Evans a new deal.

The centre-back was an important piece of Erik ten Hag's squad last season.

Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt is giving 'total priority' to Man United this summer.

Manchester United could still offer veteran defender Jonny Evans a new deal as the Red Devils are in ongoing internal discussions over the 36-year-old’s future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to GMS, Romano revealed that United’s board have been deciding ‘all together’ over the future of Evans, who was hailed by manager Erik ten Hag as ‘massively important’ last season.

The veteran centre-back returned to Old Trafford on a one-year deal last summer and became an important piece of Ten Hag’s backline as the Red Devils navigated through an injury crisis.

The 36-year-old made 30 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, with 23 of them in the Premier League.

United failed to maintain a consistent back four all season, with Evans partnering Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at the heart of the defence.

After signing 38-year-old veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton to a new one-year deal, United could also bring back Evans for another year, extending his Old Trafford stay for one more season.

Jonny Evans Awaits Man Utd Decision

Still a chance for him to stay

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that United are discussing the future of Evans, with the newly-formed recruitment team needing time to make a decision on the 36-year-old.

He said:

“They’re still discussing, it’s an internal discussion. You know, Man United, many things are changing, also with the Ashworth signing recently, and then Christopher Vivell, they have to decide all together. “So these two people, also with Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox, the manager, Erik ten Hag has still a big say at the club when it's about transfers and strategies. “So they are deciding all together what they want to do with Jonny Evans, and I think there is still a chance for him to continue."

The Premier League giants are in the market for at least one new centre-back this summer. Erik ten Hag’s side have set their sights on Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

Injury problems for Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, as well as Raphael Varane’s departure on a free transfer at the end of the season have led the Red Devils to seek reinforcements at the back, in a bid to bounce back from a season marked by a negative goal difference in the Premier League.

United, aiming to rejuvenate the squad this summer, could still use Evans’ significant experience in the dressing room – the Northern Ireland international has 379 Premier League starts under his belt.

Jonny Evans Man United Stats (2023/24) Games 30 Goals/assists 0/1 Yellow cards 2 Minutes played 1,600 Points per match 1.77

De Ligt Eyes Old Trafford Move

Giving ‘total priority’ to Man United

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is ‘giving total priority’ to Manchester United as he aims to reunite with manager Erik ten Hag, Fabrizio Romano has explained to GMS.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who is allowed to depart Bayern this summer, has emerged as a number one target for United in recent weeks – the Red Devils have reportedly offered him a five-year deal.

Romano suggests that De Ligt’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is only negotiating with Man United at the moment, despite recent stories linking the Dutchman with several other clubs around Europe.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-07-24.