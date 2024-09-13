Manchester United have held discussions with former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot in recent days, journalist Kamal Gozo has claimed.

According to the report, the Red Devils’ relationship with Rabiot’s agent has significantly improved after the Frenchman lowered his salary demands, making a potential move more viable.

Arsenal are also understood to be in the mix, just days after Martin Odegaard suffered a concerning knee injury on international duty. The 25-year-old midfielder is expected to be out for at least three weeks.

After letting his contract run down at Juventus last season, Rabiot is still a free agent and has recently rebuffed approaches from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rabiot’s ‘priority and desire’ is to remain in one of Europe’s top five leagues, as the 29-year-old has ‘no plans’ to accept any other proposal.

Man United attempted to sign Rabiot during Erik ten Hag’s first window in charge back in the summer of 2022.

Premier League Duo Eye Adrien Rabiot

Man United and Arsenal are ‘interested’

According to Gozo, both Man United and Arsenal are now interested in exploring a free transfer for Adrien Rabiot - described as "extraordinary" and "world-class" by David Trezeguet - just two weeks after the transfer deadline in England had passed:

Rabiot’s free agent status did him no favours with France boss Didier Deschamps, who recently left the 29-year-old out of the squad for the Nations League clashes with Italy and Belgium.

Explaining the decision, Deschamps pointed to the fact Rabiot is unattached, calling his situation ‘somewhat embarrassing’, as the midfielder is still training alone after departing Juventus this summer.

If he were to sign for United - which is said to be his "dream" move - the former PSG ace would likely compete for a midfield spot with Kobbie Mainoo and new recruit Manuel Ugarte, while Casemiro’s outlook for regular minutes could become even bleaker, following his forgettable 3-0 performance against Liverpool before the international break.

Rabiot, who spent five years in Italy with Juventus, made 212 appearances for the Old Lady across all competitions, scoring 22 and assisting 15 goals.

Adrien Rabiot Juventus Stats (2023/24 Serie A) Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 82.2% Key passes per 90 0.88 Tackles per 90 1.97

Man United ‘Consider’ Unai Simon

He could replace Andre Onana

Manchester United are considering a move for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon to replace Andre Onana as their primary shot-stopper, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils have earmarked Simon as the ‘ideal candidate’ to replace the struggling Cameroonian between the posts, just 14 months after his arrival from Inter Milan.

Simon made his Bilbao Athletic first-team debut in 2018 and has gone on to feature in 195 matches for the club across all competitions, keeping 66 clean sheets.

The 27-year-old was instrumental in Spain’s recent Euro 2024 success, starting six of the seven games for La Roja in the tournament.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-09-24.