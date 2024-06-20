Highlights Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha's agent.

Cunha is available for £63m after an impressive season at Molineux.

The Red Devils are also in 'concrete talks' to sign Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United have held talks with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha’s agent as they consider signing the Brazilian this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Their report suggests United have ‘received information’ on Cunha’s situation at Wolves after holding initial conversations with his representatives.

Cunha, who is reportedly available for £63m this summer, impressed in his first full Premier League season, scoring 12 goals and registering seven assists.

He joined Wolves only last year from Atletico Madrid after impressing on loan at Molineux in the 2022-23 season.

Along with Hwang Hee-chan, the Brazilian was Wolves’ top scorer in the league last season, helping them finish 14th amid a turbulent campaign.

Both Man United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in the 25-year-old this summer, but it remains to be seen if the two Premier League giants would be prepared to pay Wolves’ asking price.

Man United, who are targeting a new centre-forward signing this summer, might have cheaper options elsewhere, including Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee, who has a release clause of just £33m.

Man United Interested in Cunha

Ten Hag is on the hunt for a new forward

Manchester United could be looking to bring in a more experienced name alongside Rasmus Hojlund ahead of next season.

GMS reported previously that the Red Devils are also considering players with Premier League experience; therefore, their interest in Cunha should not come as a surprise.

The Brazilian forward, who spent the last 18 months at Wolves and has been called "phenomenal" by teammate Max Kilman, recently responded to transfer rumours by saying ‘it’s a real honour to have your name linked to Manchester United’, but admitted he is ‘happy at Wolves’.

United’s interest in a new forward comes after Anthony Martial left on a free transfer – the club decided against renewing his deal following another injury-hit season with little playing time.

In his debut Premier League season, Hojlund showed glimpses of promise, but the Red Devils are unwilling to go into another season with him being the only recognised striker in the senior squad.

Matheus Cunha Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 32 12 7 FA Cup 3 2 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Man United in Talks to Sign Zirkzee

Ten Hag reportedly wants him

Man United have started ‘concrete talks’ to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils consider Zirkzee ‘a top attacking target’ after his impressive Serie A season as he helped Thiago Motta’s side qualify for the Champions League.

Despite concrete AC Milan interest, United have ‘good chances to hijack the deal’, according to Plettenberg, as manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants Zirkzee’s transfer.

The 23-year-old, who has a release clause of £33m, is currently out on international duty at Euro 2024 after earning his first call-up to a major international tournament with the Netherlands.

