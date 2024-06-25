Highlights Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier alongside Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils prefer a young striker signing to complement Rasmus Hojlund, according to recent reports.

West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez is targeted as a potential new holding midfielder.

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier’s representatives as they eye a new forward signing this summer, according to journalist Dylan McBennett.

McBennett suggests the Red Devils have not held talks with Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as part-owners INEOS prefer a younger profile signing this summer.

Man United are keen to bring in a new strike partner for Rasmus Hojlund this summer, who enjoyed a promising debut season at Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

His back-up Anthony Martial endured another injury-hit season and has already left the club following his contract expiry.

Under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United are willing to freshen up the squad with young talent this transfer window as they aim to build around Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Kobbie Mainoo.

After confirming Erik ten Hag is going to stay as manager for at least another year, United have shifted their focus onto the player market and are reportedly aiming to do ‘two quick deals’ before they receive extra transfer funds from player outgoings.

Man United Target Zirkzee and Beier

Prefer a young forward signing

According to McBennett, United have held talks with both Joshua Zirkzee and Maximilian Beier’s representatives as they target a young striker signing this summer:

Beier, who made his Euro 2024 debut last week for Germany, has a release clause of just £25m, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 21-year-old - labelled as being "incredibly fast" by Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen - had a breakthrough season in the Bundesliga, scoring 16 goals in 33 appearances for Hoffenheim after spending two seasons in the second division on loan at Hannover.

In 2020, he became Hoffenheim’s youngest-ever debutant in the Bundesliga, aged just 17, and four years later, multiple Premier League clubs are now interested in his services.

Last December, Liverpool were linked with a move for Beier, while Chelsea and Man United seem to show the most interest in the current transfer window.

Maximilian Beier Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 33 16 3 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0

Man United Make Edson Alvarez Enquiry

West Ham are reluctant to sell

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez recently, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Sky Sports Germany journalist reports that United have ‘gathered information’ about the Mexico international as they target a new holding midfielder signing this summer.

Plettenberg suggests West Ham are reluctant to let Alvarez go this summer, but he is ‘not unsellable’ as the Hammers could demand around £51-68m for the 26-year-old, who joined the club only 12 months ago from Ajax.

Related Erik Ten Hag Set to Sign New Man Utd Contract Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-06-24.