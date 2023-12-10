Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe's part ownership of Manchester United signals a new era for the club with sweeping changes expected to be put into place at Old Trafford.

Changes to key behind-scenes personnel are expected, along with a shift in the way United recruit players.

It's reported that Ratcliffe will push United to prioritise buying homegrown talents, with GIVEMESPORT highlighting 10 potential options they could end up targeting.

Manchester United are heading into a new era, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to own 25% of the historic Premier League football club.

It's come at a cost for the British businessman though, with the Glazer Family sanctioning the minority deal for no less than £1.25 billion. But upon his arrival at Old Trafford, it's suggested Ratcliffe will usher in plenty of changes, from the way United operate on and off the pitch, to the type of player the Red Devils recruit. The Manchester club have been guilty of overspending on high-reputation players for a number of years, and seeing them fail to deliver, and when you look at their most expensive signings, it's a real who's who of big names.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Reports have claimed that Ratcliffe is keen for United to go after homegrown talents in future transfer windows, prioritising British-born players over foreign imports. And as a result, GIVEMESPORT have highlighted 10 homegrown stars that United could target in the transfer market under Ratcliffe.

Jarrad Branthwaite

Kicking things off with one of England's most promising defenders, Jarrad Branthwaite has caught the eye under Sean Dyche at Everton this season, starting the majority of their matches in the Premier League.

Despite his tender age, Branthwaite is performing well beyond his years, with the young English centre-back averaging over one interception, two tackles and four clearances each match, as per the football statistics database FBref.

What's more, according to The Daily Mail, Branthwaite has already been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the 21-year-old on the Red Devils' radar as a potential defensive addition for somewhere down the line.

Jobe Bellingham

Had things played out differently, Jude Bellingham may have been tearing things up for United already, with the current Real Madrid star having been linked to an Old Trafford switch earlier on in his career.

However, that doesn't mean the Greater Manchester outfit will miss out on signing a Bellingham altogether, as Jude's brother, Jobe, is currently impressing at EFL Championship club Sunderland.

United are believed to be long-time admirers of the 18-year-old, having scouted him back when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of the 20-time English champions. And if Ratcliffe sticks to his promise of buying British, Jobe could prove the ideal pickup in years to come.

Evan Ferguson

While Evan Ferguson might not be British himself, the Irish international could qualify as a homegrown product in the future, if he sticks around in the Premier League long enough.

And given his start to life in England's top flight, it's difficult to imagine the County Meath starlet isn't a fixture in the Premier League for the next decade at least, with Ferguson having even been compared to legendary forward Alan Shearer.

Should United wish to sign the prolific striker, he's unlikely to come on the cheap, with reports already suggesting Brighton & Hove Albion will demand a whopping £100 million for his signature. Serious money!

Marc Guehi

Another defensive option now and while things might not have worked out for England international Harry Maguire at Old Trafford, it doesn't mean to say United won't go out and target more Three Lions centre-backs in the future.

One name currently being linked with a move to the club is Marc Guehi, who has been tipped for a big-money move following a strong start to life at Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old joined Crystal Palace back in July 2021 as part of an £18 million move, but there is now talk of Guehi commanding a fee in excess of £50 million should he leave Selhurst Park, with United reported to be interested in the ex-Chelsea youngster's signature.

Archie Gray

While a Leeds United academy graduate signing for United would cause a stir, the Red Devils are no doubt eyeing up young midfielder Archie Gray, such has been his start to life in professional football.

Thrust straight into the starting 11 for Leeds' first campaign back in the Championship, the versatile teenager has already amassed over 1,600 minutes on the pitch so far this season.

Unsurprisingly, it's led to attention from top-flight clubs, with sides across the Premier League now said to be monitoring the 17-year-old's progress, with the view to making a move, either at the end of the season, or at some point down the line.

Marcus Edwards

Marcus Edwards might be a player who isn't currently plying his trade in England, but one who certainly could be of use to United, such is the 25-year-old's dynamism and quality in the final third of the pitch.

A product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy, Edwards moved to Portugal in 2019, originally signing for Vitoria SC, before rocking up at Sporting CP in 2022.

The 25-year-old has been working on his craft while at the Portuguese giants and is said to average over five shot-creating actions and two successful take-ons per 90, suggesting he'd be a solid fit for United's lacklustre attack.

Alex Scott

A wildcard pick now, and while Alex Scott might've struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League with Bournemouth following a £25 million move from Bristol City, he's certainly a young homegrown player with plenty of potential at the highest level.

The box-to-box midfielder featured 42 times in the Championship for the Robins last season and has already been capped at multiple England youth levels, suggesting he has the making of a superstar.

Probably one for a few years rather than the upcoming transfer windows, keep an eye on Scott's development, especially if he can wriggle his way into the Bournemouth starting line-up.

Eberechi Eze

Few players in the bottom half of the Premier League table can get bums off seats like Eberechi Eze, but such is the 25-year-old's tantalising style of play, he certainly fits that mould.

The former Queens Park Rangers star has been an ever-present for Crystal Palace ever since his move to the club back in 2020, and despite a nasty injury that kept him out for a chunk of the 2021/22 season, Eze has regained his best form and looks as dangerous as ever.

Manchester City were said to have flirted with the idea of signing him in the recent summer transfer window, but given that move didn't materialise in the end, it leaves the door open for a potential move to United instead.

From one Premier League star to another now and a player who looks destined to be on the move in the coming months, with Ivan Toney edging towards a Brentford exit.

With top-flight sides sniffing around the marksman, Toney is being tipped to leave Brentford when the transfer window opens in January, even though he hasn't played since May because of his betting suspension.

Regardless, United are believed to be one of the clubs registering an interest, as reports begin they could look to sign a striker in January, to help ease the pressure on summer signing Rasmus Hojlund. And as a fully-fledged England international, Toney would definitely meet the homegrown criteria Ratcliffe is pushing.

Ollie Watkins

If the Toney move doesn't come off, United could look to fellow Three Lions teammate Ollie Watkins as a homegrown option for their attack instead.

Watkins is enjoying a marvellous season for Aston Villa, averaging a goal contribution at least once every other match, with the former Brentford star having also established himself in Gareth Southgate's England side.

It had been claimed in the summer that Bayern Munich were eyeing up a £60 million move for the forward, and despite Watkins sticking around at Villa Park in the end, what's to say another big club like United aren't able to tempt him away in the future?