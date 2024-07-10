Highlights Manchester United are targeting Jarrad Branthwaite, Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt to come into defence.

Everton want £70m for Branthwaite; but United hope for a lower price.

United must balance their centre-back spending with other positions including a striker, left-back, and defensive midfielder.

Manchester United's pursuit of a centre-back has been massively boosted in the past week, with the Red Devils going on the offensive in trying to secure the signatures of Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Jarrad Branthwaite - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the club are hoping Everton will lower their asking price for the latter ahead of a deal later in the transfer window.

Branthwaite has endured his breakthrough season over the past year, and many were shocked when he wasn't selected in Gareth Southgate's final England squad for EURO 2024, with the Three Lions boss instead taking Lewis Dunk to Germany ahead of the former Carlisle United youngster. But even being in the provisional squad is a good sign in terms of potential, and United could look to secure a deal for his services later in the transfer window should they come to an agreement.

United Have Second Jarrad Branthwaite Bid Rejected

The defender is one of the Premier League's best starlets

Reports on Monday came out of the blue, announcing that United had made a total bid of £50million for the English prodigy - but the bid was once again swiftly rejected by the Toffees.

Having made a bid of £42million rising to £50million for Leny Yoro on Tuesday, Old Trafford chiefs are moving quick in their bid to sign a centre-back and as a result, there is a decision to be made at board level on which star they will sign going into the coming weeks.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =4th Goals 3 =4th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.7 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.9 6th Interceptions Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 6.90 3rd

It's a deal that is also thought to be separate from the one taking Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich to the Theatre of Dreams, with United believed to be willing to pay around £43million to land the Dutchman, reuniting him with Erik ten Hag after their spell at Ajax when De Ligt was a youngster.

INEOS have gone bid crazy in recent days, with a move for Joshua Zirkzee imminent and with a bid reportedly launched for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte too.

Romano: Everton Using Other Deals as "Reference"

Other young, talented centre-backs have gone for similar prices

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that the deal was completely opposite to the Yoro deal; having failed to agree a fee with Everton, United have at least agreed personal terms and that should stand them in good stead going forward. He said:

"For Branthwaite, basically Manchester United decided to try again after they had the first bid rejected of £35million plus add-ons. It was weeks ago now, and Manchester United tried to go up to £45million plus £5million in add-ons, but it was rejected again. "Everton believe that the player is worth at least £70million, because they use the deals as reference in the past for similar players - Wesley Fofana, Harry Maguire, Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City last summer. "They want big money for Branthwaite. They will maybe change their stance later in the window, this is what Manchester United hope."

United Need to Think Carefully on Branthwaite Fee

The Red Devils have other players they need to target

Branthwaite would be a superb buy from United, but they have to be wary not to overspend when it comes to securing his signature. Other targets, including Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi, will come cheaper though Branthwaite's age and ceiling should come into consideration.



United's main worry is that they have plenty of other areas that they need to reserve money for, including a striker, potential left-back, another centre-back which seems to be De Ligt, and a defensive midfielder - and so overpaying for a centre-back could be detrimental to their recruitment plans.

