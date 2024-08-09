Highlights Manchester United are in the market for midfield reinforcement this summer.

A number of names are under consideration, including Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand.

The 25-year-old midfielder is under contract until the summer of 2028.

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand is the latest name Manchester United are targeting for that position, according to HITC.

United have been one of the busier Premier League clubs in the transfer market so far this summer. They’ve signed 18-year-old Leny Yoro from French side Lille, who was also wanted by Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee has also joined the Manchester club from Italian side Bologna in what was their first signing of the window. Now, attention has shifted to midfield with a number of names now linked with a move to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag searches for a new partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

United ‘Considering’ Hjulmand

He is under contract until 2028

Among the names under consideration at United is Sporting CP’s Hjulmand, according to outlet HITC. The article claims the club’s scouting department are huge fans of Brazilian duo Joao Gomes and Danilo, while they’re also big fans of Hjulmand - described as an "absolute monster" by journalist Zach Lowy.

The 25-year-old Denmark international - who journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT could "play alongside Mainoo for years" - began his career in his homeland with Copenhagen’s youth team, before he signed for Austrian side Admira Wacker in 2018. A couple of years later, in January 2021, he joined Italian outfit Lecce for a nominal fee.

He spent two-and-a-half years with the club before he signed for Portuguese side Sporting in August last year. He signed a long-term deal with a reported €80m release clause, and he will remain under contract until the summer of 2028.

Morten Hjulmand 2023/24 stats for Sporting CP in all competitions Stat: Appearances 49 Goals 4 Assists 4 Minutes played 3,537

At international level, he made his senior debut for Denmark in September last year and now has 10 caps and a goal to his name, which came in Denmark's Euro 2024 group game against England. Prior to that, he represented his country at numerous youth levels from under-18s, all the way to under-21.

United ‘Handed Boost’ in De Ligt Pursuit

They have been heavily linked with the central defender

United have potentially been handed a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports in Germany. The Manchester club have been heavily linked with the 24-year-old this summer, but so far a move is yet to fully materialise.

But, things could gain some momentum in the coming days as a report from BILD (via FCBInside) claim Bayer Leverkusen have given Bayern an ultimatum in their own pursuit of defender Jonathan Tah - a bid must be made by the end of this weekend.

Tah is reportedly one of Bayern’s top targets in this transfer window, but the uncertainty around his future is hampering Leverkusen’s pre-season preparations. However, because Bayern can’t sanction a move for Tah until De Ligt is sold, it could potentially speed up the process in United’s reported chase for the Dutchman.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.