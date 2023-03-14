Manchester United midfielder Fred has been disrespected during his time at Old Trafford, claims journalist Dean Jones.

While Jones does think that Fred can be inconsistent, he feels that the 30-year-old does show good form and is a really important player for his side.

Man United news — Fred

Earlier this month, the Brazilian spoke to United's media team and said he was "proud" to be at the club.

"I’m proud to be a part of this squad because everyone is ready to work, to change the game, and it was a big win today," he was quoted as saying on the Red Devils' official website after a 3-1 win against West Ham.

Fred, who cost United an initial £52m, according to Sky Sports, later went on to praise youngster Alejandro Garnacho, tipping him to make it to the very top.

"Garnacho had a very good game today, a good score, and he had nice play. He's a young player. He will be one of the best players in the world, for sure. Today, he scored and played well and he needs to keep going."

What has Dean Jones said about Fred and Man United?

Jones believes Fred is also worthy of some praise for improving as a player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The format of this team often suits Fred, but also, I think Fred's actually been disrespected quite a lot during his Man United career generally. Yeah, it's fair to say he's inconsistent, but when Fred is in good form, he's usually in really good form and he's really important.

"So I think [Erik] Ten Hag would probably have enjoyed the task of trying to get good showings out of him more regularly. But it'd also be harsh to say that all Fred's improvements are because of Ten Hag. I think that, in himself, he's had to raise his game umpteen times during his time at Man United and he usually does it."

What does Fred bring to Man United?

He's a midfielder who does the dirty work, one that can help his side to regain possession.

As per WhoScored, the Brazil international is making 2.7 tackles in the Europa League for United this season — no player in Ten Hag's side has recorded a higher average.

Fred, who's earning around £120,000 a week at Old Trafford, according to Spotrac, isn't the easiest on the eye. However, he does have his use and does bring something to the table.