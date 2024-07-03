Highlights Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Joshua Zirkzee for £40 million.

Zirkzee's breakout season with Bologna has caught the attention of multiple clubs, including AC Milan.

United also want to sign a centre-back this summer, and their interest in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite is cooling, focusing on Matthijs de Ligt instead.

Manchester United are 'in advanced talks' with Joshua Zirkzee's representatives over a £40 million deal, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Zirkzee has become the subject of a protracted transfer saga this summer, with many clubs reportedly in the mix to sign the striker. AC Milan were supposedly in pole position to land the Bologna forward, but negotiations were delayed due to the player's involvement with the Netherlands at the Euros.

Now, United have leapfrogged the Italian side in the race to acquire the young talent, with Jacobs revealing that the English giants are willing to pay the £40 million release clause in his contract. The Red Devils are 'increasingly close' to completing the signing, with just a few minor details to sort out with the 23-year-old's entourage.

Jacobs: United's Talks with Zirkzee 'Advanced'

The forward could become Old Trafford's first summer arrival

Zirkzee exploded in the 2023/24 season, his second campaign with Bologna, scoring 11 Serie A goals as La Rossa secured a place in the Champions League group stage for next season. This breakout year came after struggling to emerge from beneath the shadows of Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman is now set to complete a blockbuster move to Old Trafford, with Jacobs revealing that talks are ongoing with the player's representatives, but very adavnced. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said:

"The Euros have delayed things a little bit, but it's actually benefited Manchester United, because had Zirkzee not been called up to the Netherlands squad, then Milan might have been able to get it over the line. "Instead, his participation in the Euros gave Manchester United a window of opportunity, and they're now in advanced talks, and these talks are all on the player's side, so Milan have already intimated that they're prepared to pay the €40 million release clause to Bologna and Manchester United would do the same. So that's seen as fantastic value, and it's highly unlikely that either club is going to try and negotiate around that."

If the deal is to materialise, this'll be the second consecutive summer Manchester United have acquired a young striker from Italy for a large fee. This time last year, the FA Cup winners signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a fee believed to be in the region of £72 million. Zirkzee is expected to provide cover and competition for the Danish striker, who netted ten Premier League goals last season.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Hojlund Zirkzee Appearances 30 34 Goals 10 11 Assists 2 4 Shots Per 90 1.58 2.74 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.75 1.69 Key Passes Per 90 1.17 1.4

United's Interest in Branthwaite Getting 'Colder'

The Red Devils don't want to pay £70 million for the Everton defender

If United are to secure the signing of Zirkzee in the coming weeks, attentions will likely turn towards adding a central defender. Jarrad Branthwaite had emerged as the club's top target in this position, with a £35 million bid rejected for the player.

However, INEOS' desire to not get 'drawn in' to a protracted saga means United's interest in the England international is reportedly getting 'colder'. Instead, the Manchester-based side are looking at signing Matthijs de Ligt, who has given the 'green light' over a potential move to Old Trafford. The Dutch centre-back has fallen in the pecking order at Bayern Munich, and is keen to work under former manager Erik ten Hag again.

