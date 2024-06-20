Highlights Manchester United are in talks to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

Manchester United and Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee’s representatives have started ‘concrete talks’ over a summer deal, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 23-year-old is considered a top attacking target for United, who are keen to bring in another forward alongside Rasmus Hojlund this transfer window.

Zirkzee is coming off a brilliant Serie A season as he led Bologna to a fifth-place finish and Champions League qualification for the first time in history.

Despite recent reports linking him with a switch to Milan, Plettenberg says Zirkzee's deal with the Rossoneri is ‘not in sight at this stage’ as United have good chances to hijack it.

Plettenberg suggests that manager Erik ten Hag wants Zirkzee to join – the Red Devils are keen to reach a verbal agreement with the Netherlands international soon.

Zirkzee, who has a release clause of £33m, fits in well with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans to change United’s transfer strategy and buy young, promising talents rather than stars in their prime.

Man United in ‘Open Race’ for Zirkzee

Milan are keen to sign him

Plettenberg, writing on X, suggests Man United are in an open race for Zirkzee as Milan are still keen to secure his signature this summer:

After an impressive performance for Bologna in Serie A, Zirkzee earned his first call-up to a major international tournament – he travelled with the Netherlands squad to Euro 2024.

Often compared with Olivier Giroud and described by analyst Ben Mattinson as an "elite potential ST", the 23-year-old still has plenty of room for improvement and could provide serious competition for Hojlund, who had no back-up last season as Anthony Martial struggled with injuries.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 34 11 5 Italy Cup 3 1 2

Man United Duo Linked with Departure

McTominay and Maguire could be up for sale

Man United duo Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire ‘could be made available’ if the Red Devils receive an ‘important proposal’, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Both of them are in the same situation again, according to Romano, as Man United were open to selling the two footballers last summer.

He suggests United ‘are not desperate’ to sell McTominay and Maguire – they are not on the outgoings list yet.

In recent weeks, the likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Casemiro were linked with a summer exit as United look to raise transfer funds for new signings this window.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-06-24.