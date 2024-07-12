Highlights Man United are in talks to sign PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

In May, Ugarte revealed he would ‘love' to stay at PSG next season.

The Uruguay international signed a five-year deal with the Parisians last year.

Manchester United are in ‘constant conversations’ with Paris Saint-Germain over midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are aiming for a strong start to their summer window with three marquee signings: Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Ugarte.

Romano suggests United are now deciding how much they want to invest in a new midfielder and if Ugarte is ‘worth the money’.

PSG are keen to offload Ugarte after just 12 months in France – the Uruguayan signed a five-year deal with the Parisians last year as he joined from Sporting Lisbon for around £53m.

The Ligue 1 champions are likely to demand a similar fee from United for Ugarte as they look to bring in a new midfielder to replace the Uruguayan, who struggled for playing time in some of the crucial parts of the season.

The 23-year-old was nowhere to be seen in Luis Enrique’s starting lineup in the knockout stages of the Champions League and made just 21 starts in Ligue 1 last campaign.

United Set for Internal Discussions

To decide on Ugarte

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggests that Man United are set for internal discussions to decide whether to pursue a deal for Ugarte this summer:

“United also remain in constant conversations with Paris Saint-Germain over Manuel Ugarte. There is a very good relationship between the two clubs, so now it’s about Man United deciding how much they want to invest in a new midfielder, and if Ugarte is worth the money. “There will be an internal discussion at United before coming to a decision, similar to what happened with Joshua Zirkzee – it took them nearly a month to review this internally, think about opportunities, consider all the different aspects of the deal, and then deciding together to go for Zirkzee.”

Speaking on his future in May, Ugarte revealed he would ‘love’ to stay at PSG next season, despite a slow start to life in the French capital.

The Uruguay international - called 'world-class' by presenter Stephen Howson - was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer, but eventually decided to join PSG despite interest from multiple English clubs, including Man United.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

Ugarte could be eyed as a perfect replacement for Casemiro this summer – the 32-year-old faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after a disappointing season, with United looking to offload his hefty salary, most likely to Saudi Arabia.

Midfielders Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, and Hannibal Mejbri are also linked with departures this summer, while the Red Devils are yet to decide on whether to pursue a permanent deal for Fiorentina loanee Sofyan Amrabat, who impressed in his final performances of the season.

Their first two bids were rejected

Manchester United are ‘keeping their contacts active’ with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite’s agent, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Red Devils saw their first two bids rejected for the 22-year-old – Everton are holding firm to a £70m valuation of the centre-back.

Romano suggests Man United could still return with an improved bid for Branthwaite, who enjoyed a breakout year at Everton, helping the Toffees avoid relegation.

A left-footed centre-back, Branthwaite would compete for places at Old Trafford with Lisandro Martinez, who endured an injury-hit season last year and made just 11 appearances in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-07-24.