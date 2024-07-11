Highlights Manchester United are in direct discussions with PSG to sign Manuel Ugarte.

PSG await United's official proposal for the 23-year-old Uruguay international.

Al-Nassr have reignited their interest in defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United are in direct discussions with Paris Saint-Germain to sign midfielder Manuel Ugarte but have yet to present an official bid for the Uruguayan, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The defensive midfielder looks set to leave the Ligue 1 giants after just 12 months – Ugarte failed to impress manager Luis Enrique after joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2023.

United, who eyed Ugarte before his move to PSG last year, have revived their interest in the 23-year-old in recent weeks as they continue the search for Kobbie Mainoo’s new midfield partner, with Casemiro rumoured to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Romano suggests United have a very good relationship with Ugarte’s agent as PSG await the Red Devils’ official offer for the Uruguayan.

Operating on a tight budget, Erik ten Hag's side will be looking to spend wisely this summer as they target signings in five positions, including centre-back and left-back.

‘Work to Do’ on Ugarte Deal

Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that PSG are still awaiting Man United’s official proposal for Ugarte:

“There is still some work to do. I'm told that there is still a direct discussion between Manchester United and PSG, but still not an official bid. “So Paris Saint-Germain are waiting for Manchester United to present a proposal to decide how much they want to invest in Ugarte, and then they can decide on the future of the player. “But for sure, Ugarte is on the list, and the relationship with the player’s agent is very good. So United are on it.”

Last season, the 23-year-old made 37 appearances for PSG across all competitions, registering three assists in Ligue 1 as Luis Enrique’s side lifted the league title once again.

Ugarte was much less prominent in PSG’s another unsuccessful push for Champions League glory – the hard-tackling midfielder was left out of Enrique’s starting lineup in all knockout stage matches last season.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

​​​

Preparing for Casemiro’s summer exit, United seem to have identified Ugarte as a potential replacement for the 32-year-old Brazilian, who showed strong signs of decline in the previous campaign.

According to HITC, Casemiro’s representatives are now in talks with Saudi Pro League clubs over his possible switch to the Middle East as United are keen to offload his hefty £375,000-per-week contract from their wage bill.

Al-Nassr Eye Wan-Bissaka

Allowed to depart Old Trafford

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is allowed to leave the club this summer as Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr seem to have reignited their interest in the 26-year-old, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils rejected an opportunity to sell Wan-Bissaka to Al-Nassr in January as manager Erik ten Hag dealt with an injury crisis at the back.

With the transfer window open once again, Al-Nassr could look to submit another offer for the defensive right-back, who has struggled to outshine Diogo Dalot in recent seasons under Ten Hag.

MailOnline suggest Wan-Bissaka is among eight Man United players facing the axe in the final two months of the transfer window – the list includes Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, and Facundo Pellistri.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-07-24.